ERWIN — Thanks to Bryson Peterson’s three touchdown passes, Unicoi County celebrated a rainy football homecoming with a 29-12 nonconference win over Sullivan East on Friday night.
The Patriots (2-3) got on the board just two minutes into the game on Seth Dalton’s pass to Luke Hare that covered 72 yards.
Peterson, a junior quarterback starting in place of injured senior Brock Thompson, then hit Nehemiah Edwards for his first TD pass of the night, covering 20 yards.
Near the middle of the second quarter, Peterson found Jordan Bridges for the first of their two touchdown connections, this one a 34-yarder.
East had possession toward the end of the first half but fumbled the ball away, giving the Blue Devils another opportunity before the break. They capitalized when Peterson hit Bridges on a 33-yard score.
Miguel Vasquez’s third extra point put the Blue Devils up 21-6 at the break.
Edwards added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and totaled 82 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Unicoi County (3-3) had six receivers catch passes from Peterson, who finished 10-for-15 for 125 yards.
Following a Unicoi fumble in the third quarter, East freshman Dominic Cross raced off for a 31-yard touchdown. Cross again surpassed the 100-yard mark, finishing with 114 yards on 17 carries.
GREENEVILLE 28, THS 24
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mason Gudger ran 16 yards for a touchdown with 4:25 remaining to lift Greeneville to the come-from-behind win.
Gudger carried the ball 20 times for 165 yards. Greene Devils quarterback Brady Quillen completed 13 of 17 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and kept the ball 11 times for 55 yards.
Trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Vikings pulled closer on Jacob Craft’s third-quarter field goal that was good from 32 yards. They moved ahead when Jaden Keller scampered 24 yards to paydirt with 5:58 to go, closing out a 12-play, 72-yard march.
Keller also scored on a 54-yard interception return.