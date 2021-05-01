Dillon Thompson homered and socked a pair of doubles in a 4-for-5, four-run performance that ushered the Twin Springs baseball team to a 13-11 victory over Scott County and Cumberland District rival Rye Cove on Friday.
Also blasting a home run was the Titans’ Tristan Counts, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Horne fit a double, three runs and two RBIs into a 2-for-5 showing. Tanner Collins went 2-for-5 with a double, knocking in three runs.
Reliever Mason Elliot worked five innings for the victory, giving up four runs but just one earned. He racked up nine strikeouts.
The Eagles, who erased a 5-0 deficit with an eight-run third inning, got two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs from Zach Baker’s four at-bats. Andrew Jessee went 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Dawson Kern contributed a double and two RBIs.
Rye Cove grabbed an 11-10 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth only to see the Titans score three in the lower half.
John Battle 8, Gate City 7, 8 innings
Nolan Sailor scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth to bring an end to a tight-fisted affair.
Zachary Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Trojans, and Ryan Mix and Noah Sills each finished 2-for-5. Yielding an unearned run and striking out six batters, Sills pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the decision.
Jake Taylor went 3-for-4 to lead the Blue Devils. Trevor Herron and Luke Bledsoe each went 2-for-4 and Herron’s day included a double.
Volunteer 7, West Greene 5
Ethan Smith went 3-for-4 to lead the Falcons.
Cooper Smith and Tucker Bellamy each chipped in with two hits and Garrison Barrett notched the pitching win.
Austin Wampler had two hits for West Greene.
Bearden 8, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Brooks Wright, Bryson Trammell and Ty Seritt drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs, who pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Wright and Caden Rector both added two hits to the winning cause.
The Indians were limited to four hits, one a Sam Ritz home run. Brady Stump doubled and drew three of 12 walks for D-B. Jack Browder also accounted for three bases on balls.
Clinton 8, Cherokee 7
A leadoff single from Daniel Burke, three walks and a hit-by-pitch enabled the Dragons to overcome a 7-6 Cherokee lead in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended on Colby Holbrook bases-loaded walk with one out.
Mac Lowe homered and had three RBIs for Clinton. James Cloud drove in a pair of runs.
The Chiefs piled up 10 hits, paced by Peyton Bledsoe’s 2-for-2 and Cole Putnal’s 2-for-4 day. Putnal also had a double and recorded three RBIs, and Bledsoe posted two runs and two stolen bases.
Sullivan East 3, University High 2
Taking advantage of a hit-by-pitch and an error on both sides of the infield, the Bucs pushed across a run and had the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh inning.
From there, however, Patriots reliever Tyson Mitchell induced a game-ending fielder’s choice.
Mitchell surrendered an unearned run over three innings to earn the win. Sullivan East starter Luke Hale threw the first four frames, allowing a run on four hits and totaling six strikeouts.
The Patriots’ Dylan Bartley turned in a 4-for-4 day, including a double.
Kaleb Meredith was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs for UH.
Tennessee High 14, Elizabethton 6
The Vikings erupted for 11 first-inning runs.
C.J. Henley went 4-for-5 with a double to spearhead a 13-hit assault. He and Brayden Blevins drove in three runs apiece.
Blevins, Cole Presson and Garrett Embree collected two hits each with Presson also supplying two runs and a pair of RBIs. Wade Witcher had two RBIs.
Cade Russell went 2-for-2 for the Cyclones and Bryson Collins registered two RBIs.
Greeneville 7, David Crockett 3
The Pioneers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Greeneville put up three runs in the bottom half and scored three more times in the sixth.
Nick Iezzi doubled in a 2-for-4, three-RBI showing for the Greene Devils. Avery Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Caleb Bradburn went 2-for-4 for David Crockett. Mason Britton had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, and Garrett Leonard doubled, scored twice and walked twice.
SOFTBALL
Twin Springs 7, Rye Cove 4
Megan Dougherty hurled a complete game and Alyssa McCracken pounded out three hits in four at-bats for the Lady Titans.
Dougherty turned in a sound performance, limiting Rye Cove to four hits and giving up no walks.
Lexi Austin and Abbie Taylor contributed to an 11-hit Twin Springs attack, each going 2-for-4. McCracken, Taylor and Emaleigh Powers all doubled.
Kourtney Sluss was 2-for-3 for the Lady Eagles, who trailed 7-0 before scoring two in the fifth. Aided by a collision between two outfielders, Rye Cove completed its scoring in the seventh.
Eastside 5, J.I. Burton 0
Liz Brace struck out seven over five innings, Taylor Perry homered and the Lady Spartans took the win.
Tinley Hamilton pitched the sixth and seventh to combine with Brace on a three-hitter.
Perry’s two-run homer in a three-run sixth capped the game’s scoring. Cloey Bailey’s third-inning double drove in the only run the Spartans would need.
Kaylee Jenkins was the only player to collect a hit for the Lady Raiders, going 3-for-3.
Tennessee High 12, Sullivan East 2
Tori Ryan hit for the cycle in the five-inning game. Ryan tripled in her first at-bat, doubled the next time up, homered in her third at-bat and followed with a single her last time up.
“I’m super proud of her and how she has shown up all year,” said Lady Vikings coach Jenn Testa. “She had worked so hard. And to see her accomplish that on her Senior Night was very special.”
Tennessee High totaled four homers with Nikki Duncan, Keegan Myers and Grayson Phipps also leaving the yard. Phipps, Duncan and Ryan each hit their homers in a seven-run, third-inning outburst.
Myers finished with four RBIs. Ashley Worley had two hits and two RBIs, Kenzie Orfield had three hits and Abbie Miller had two.
David Crockett 11, Johnson County 3
The Lady Pioneers pulled away from a 3-3 tie after 4½ innings.
Kennedy Broyles, who went the distance in the circle, led the offensive attack with three hits and two RBIs. Alyssa Suits also had three hits. Matty McKee and Ashlyn Dulaney each totaled two hits and two RBIs. Terra Flower drove in a pair of runs.
For Johnson County, Emmy Miller had two hits and three RBIs. Maddi Eddington also had a pair of hits.
Cherokee 10, Sullivan East 1
Haley Vigil went 4-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Chiefs.
Meredith Owen totaled three hits and two runs batted in, and Hannah Bates had two hits and two RBIs. Randi Fletcher and Gema Brooks each totaled two hits.
Samantha Tilson cranked out a home run and went the distance on a seven-hitter with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Jillian Shackelford went 4-for-4 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Unicoi County 10, Volunteer 3
Unicoi County gave up a three spot but rallied with a five-run fifth in Erwin.
Caroline Podvin went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Samantha Chavez homered and finished with two hits for the Lady Blue Devils.
Pitcher Cami Peterson went the distance, allowing six hits and two earned runs. She struck out six and walked none.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 4, Volunteer 4
Holding the Falcons scoreless after halftime, the Knights overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to come away with a tie.
James Reese provided a pair of goals for the Knights. Adding a goal apiece were teammates Jacob Reese and Toby Crabtree, who also doled out an assist.
Providence’s Chris Miller tallied a pair of assists.