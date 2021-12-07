COUNCIL — Bradley Owens pumped in 24 points, Connor Lane followed with 18 and Twin Springs flattened Council 62-35 in its boys basketball season opener on Monday night.
Owens totaled 17 of his points in the first half, when Lane accounted for 12. They scored 10 apiece in a 22-4 second quarter that lifted the Titans to a commanding 38-13 lead.
Showing the way for Council was Caleb Hess with eight points.
Morristown East 86, West Ridge 60
MORRISTOWN — Micah Simpson nailed seven 3-pointers in a 36-point outburst for the Hurricanes (8-0).
Simpson went 12-for-20 from the floor — he shot 70% from 3-point range — and sank five of his six foul shots. Kyle Cloninger had 10 points and Caleb Hall eight for East.
Cooper Johnson was West Ridge’s leader with 13 points. Wade Witcher and Ethan Bergeron each added eight.
Morristown East sank 13 shots from long range and the Wolves sank 10.
GIRLS
Twin Springs 46, Council 15
COUNCIL — Behind Kaylee Keith’s 13 points, the Lady Titans got the job done in one-sided fashion.
Katlin Castle added nine points for Twin Springs, which had the game in hand by halftime with a 31-10 lead.
Isabella Stevens handled the bulk of Council’s scoring, netting 11 points.
Lee 68, Hancock County 40
BEN HUR — The Lady Generals won convincingly behind Drew Cox and Chloe Calton. The two players pitched in 17 points apiece.
Morristown East 47, West Ridge 43
MORRISTOWN — Hailey Hall had 16 points for the Lady Hurricanes, who held off rallying West Ridge after taking a 35-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Ella Wampler added 13 points and Kiersten Bell nine in the victory.
The Lady Wolves got 11 points from Emma Niebruegge and 10 from Allie Jordan.