EWING — Thomas Walker provided Cameron Grabeel with 11 runs on Tuesday — 10 more than he required.
Grabeel pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out 11, and Caleb Yeary contributed three RBIs in the Pioneers’ 11-0 Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
The Pioneers totaled just five hits — two by Yeary, who finished 2-for-4 and scored twice — but they took advantage of seven walks and a half-dozen Eagles errors.
Riley Woodard was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Grabeel and Ethan Everage each supplied two runs and a pair of walks.
Castlewood 7, J.I. Burton 4
NORTON — The Blue Devils were outhit 9-3, but six walks and six stolen bases helped Castlewood come out on top against the host Raiders.
Winner Ryan Salyers hurled a complete game, striking out 10. He held Burton to a single run until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Caden Lasley doubled, and he and Payton King contributed two RBIs to the victory. Coleman Cook paired three walks with two runs, and Nick Deboard, Rafe Cooper and Lasley each swiped two bases.
Burton’s Chris Branham and Cam Sergent each finished 2-for-3. Caleb McCurdy, the second of four Raiders pitchers, surrendered one run and notched five strikeouts over three innings.
Eastside 17, Twin Springs 2
COEBURN — The Spartans put up 12 first-inning runs, enabling them to coast to a five-inning win.
Jaxsyn Collins went 2-for-2, including a double, walked twice and drove in three runs. He also handled all of his team’s pitching chores, yielding four hits and striking out seven.
Will Stansberry went 2-for-2, doubled, scored three times and walked twice. Blake Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Eli McCoy, Isaiah Sexton and Christopher Steele drove in two runs apiece. McCoy’s day included a double.
Tanner Perry contributed three runs, McCoy two, and both players drew a pair of walks.
Josh Dorton drove in both Twin Springs runs.
John Battle 12, Union 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Zachary Smith recorded three RBIs, Noah Sills was rock solid from the mound and the Trojans dispatched the Bears in six innings.
Smith inserted a triple into a 2-for-5, two-run showing. Stone Smith and Nolan Sailor each went 2-for-3 and scored twice, Smith produced two RBIs and JonAlan Richardson finished 1-for-2 with a double, two runs and a pair of walks.
Sills allowed only four hits in going the distance. Both runs scored against him were unearned.
Union got a 2-for-4 performance from Zach Mullins.
Holston 6, Patrick Henry 5
GLADE SPRING — The Rebels plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cavaliers held on.
Patrick Henry had runners on first and second when Brycen Richardson, who took over for starter Jordan Ezell two outs from the end, ended the drama with a strikeout.
Ezell totaled 12 strikeouts and gave up three runs.
Richardson paced his team’s 11-hit assault, going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Tristan Allen was 3-for-4, also driving in two.
Patrick Henry’s Isaac Presley recorded two RBIs in a game that was scoreless through the first four frames.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Walker 8, Rye Cove 3
EWING — Thomas Walker’s Eden Muncy gave her defense an easy go of it, striking out 16.
Of the three runs Muncy allowed in her seven innings, two were earned. She surrendered four hits and issued three walks.
The Lady Pioneers totaled seven hits and converted seven Rye Cove errors into five unearned runs.
An inside-the-park home run and double came in a 2-for-3 effort by catcher Gracee Greer, whose stat line also included two runs and two stolen bases. Rylee Lawson went 2-for-4 and scored two times.
Gracie Turner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
Wise Central 9, Abingdon 4
ABINGDON — Every Lady Warriors batter delivered at least one hit in this Mountain 7 District win.
Lexi Baker accounted for three of Wise’s 16 hits. Bayleigh Allison, Baylee Collins, Maggie Shell, Katherine Hopkins and Taylor Cochran added two apiece, with Allison and Collins both rapping out a double.
Winning pitcher Allison also turned in three runs, and Baker and Cochran each scored twice. Lauren Jackson delivered three RBIs from the bottom of the lineup.
Sydney Nunley doubled in a 2-for-3, three-RBI performance for the Lady Falcons. Lauren Woodall collected a double and two runs.
Ridgeview 7, Lee 0
CLINTWOOD — Laci Williams threw a four-hit shutout, putting up nine strikeouts against one walk.
The Lady Wolfpack’s Brooke Frazier and Braelyn Strouth each went 2-for-3 with Frazier banging out a triple and Strouth scoring twice. Maggie Grant struck for a two-run double in a 2-for-4, two-run showing.
The Lady Generals’ Sybella Yeary went 1-for-2 and got on board with a hit-by-pitch.
John Battle 7, Union 1
BIG STONE GAP — In a 4-for-4 performance, Logan Leonard homered, socked two doubles, tallied three RBIs and scored a pair of runs for the Lady Trojans.
Going 2-for-4 to fuel a 14-hit John Battle output were Charleigh Gobble, Hanna Jo McReynolds, Alyssa Wallace and Jordan Roulett-Wheeler. Gobble doubled and drove in two runs, Wallace also had a two-bagger and McReynolds ripped a home run.
McReynolds went the whole way from the circle, amassing 11 strikeouts and limiting the Lady Bears to five hits and a walk.
Addison Toney pounded out a pair of doubles in three at-bats to lead Union.
Holston 1, Patrick Henry 0
GLADE SPRING — Molly Turner hit her way aboard to lead off the game and scored on Lexi Lane’s two-out single. Those were Holston’s only hits of the day, but they made a difference.
Lane crafted a four-hit shutout, fanning eight and helping the Lady Cavaliers spoil a splendid outing by Patrick Henry’s Abigail Street, who racked up 14 strikeouts. Street also led the offense by going 2-for-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 3, Union 0
APPALACHIA — Caiden Poole scored on a first-time finish in the 33rd minute. Four minutes later, Daniel Mann’s penalty kick lifted the Blue Devils to a 2-0 lead they took into the halftime break.
Pacy Gilliam’s 67th-minute goal capped the scoring when he converted a sharp header off a Mann crosser. Preston Babb had an assist and Luke Reed made 11 saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 6, Gate City 2
BIG STONE GAP — An Isabella Blagg hat trick spearheaded a convincing win for the Lady Bears, whose goalkeeper, Shay Henderson, amassed 14 saves.
Kyndra Horner put her initials on a pair of Union goals while teammate Emma Hemphill supplied a goal and an assist.