ROGERSVILLE — Masun Tate and Dylan Bartley lit up the nets on Tuesday in the boys’ championship game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee.
Tate blazed in 24 points and Bartley fired up 21 to lead the Patriots past West Greene 79-65.
Corbin Dickenson contributed 12 for the tournament champs and Logan Murray closed with eight.
Leyton Frye matched Tate 24 points to lead West Greene. Ethan Turner contributed 16, Joshi Haase 13 and Drake McIntyre 10.
Prestonburg, Ky. 44, Cherokee 36
ROGERSVILLE — A pair of 3-point goals by Caleb Lawson and Jacob Slone in the fourth quarter helped the Blackcats claw their way past the Chiefs in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Lawson led Prestonburg with 13 points and Brian Halbert totaled 10.
For the host school, Colin Ryan finished with 13 points and Joey Henley had eight.
Oliver Springs 69, Eastside 61
GATLINBURG — A huge night by Eli McCoy — who fired up 23 points and hauled down 17 rebounds — wasn’t enough to get the Spartans past the Bobcats.
Cole Mullins had 20 points, and Reece Mullins accounted for eight points and five rebounds. Jordan Gray’s contributions included four assists and four steals.
Calhoun City, Ms. 60, J.I. Burton 50
GATLINBURG — Zac Armstrong pumped in 28 points, including 18 from 3-point range, and Mari Bailey added 17 in the Wildcats’ tournament win over the Raiders.
Ethan Lindsey and Noa Godsey each scored 13 for J.I. Burton.
Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47
PILGRIMS KNOB — Caden Dishman served up a 23-point performance to power the Blue Devils past the Panthers. Brad McCoy fueled the winning flame with 20 points.
Lane Stiltner was Twin Valley’s leader with 14 points. Ethan Snead had 10.
Ridgeview 62, Letcher Central, Ky. 54
BEN HUR — The Wolfpack came out victorious in the Battle of the Border at Lee High behind Cannon Hill’s 17 points.
Austin Mullins and Chantz Robinette added 14 points each for the boys from Clintwood.
Kaden Adams, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, led the Cougars with 21 points.
J. Frank White 69, Thomas Walker 57, OT
BEN HUR — Jacob Yeary tallied 24 points for the White Knights in an overtime victory at the Battle of the Border. Adam Turley made all eight of his free throws and had 21 points for J. Frank White.
Zack Kidwell recorded a 27-point effort to lead Thomas Walker. Tanner Epperly came through with 17 points.
Lee High 71, KACHEA 50
BEN HUR — Brayden Hammonds led the host Generals’ charge with 30 points in the Battle of the Border win over home-schooled team from Kingsport.
Abingdon 62, Graham 53
ABINGDON — Dayton Osborne finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons, who overcame a 30-point performance by the G-Men’s David Graves.
Providence Academy 81, Johnson County 33
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights outscored the Longhorns 27-7 in the first quarter and 30-3 in the third.
Jayme Peay had a game-high 23 points for Providence. James Reese and Thomas Messimer each ended with 14.
Zach Parsons had 14 for Johnson County.
GIRLS
Volunteer 61, Cherokee 11
ROGERSVILLE — Danielle Sizemore scored 20 points and the Lady Falcons routed their Hawkins County rivals in the girls’ championship game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Jamie Begley scored 10 points, and Audrey Evans and Veda Barton each had eight.
Kendra Huff, who had seven in the championship game, was named tournament MVP.
Volunteer led 16-1 at the end of one quarter and 34-3 at the half against a Cherokee team missing two starters.
David Crockett 49, Morristown West 43
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to score the win over the tradition-rich Lady Trojans. Crockett outscored West 22-9 in the final quarter.
Kadence Fannon was a force inside for the Lady Pioneers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Emily Trivette scored nine points, and Nora Walters hauled in 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson came through with six points and six assists.
Mia Dinkins led West with 14 points and A Bunsic accounted for 11.
Eastside 72, Martin County, Ky. 62
GATLINBURG — Azzy Hammons knocked down four shots from 3-point range, was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and totaled a game-high 22 points in leading the Lady Spartans over the Lady Cardinals in the Smoky Mountain Classic semifinals.
Carter Powers scored 16 points and Taylor Clay put up 14. Lexi Love had a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds for Eastside, which plays Middle Tennessee Christian on Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the title.
Katie Marcum had 19 for Martin County.
Rye Cove 51, Holston 38
CLINCHPORT — Freshman Kaylee Lamb scored 30 points and Naquila Harless had 13 to boost the Lady Eagles to the nondistrict win over the Lady Cavaliers.