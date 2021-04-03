Hunter Stanley’s prey Friday was Unaka batters.
Stanley struck out 11 in five innings to boost Sullivan Central’s baseball team to its first win of the season, a 4-0 victory in Blountville.
Logan Bowers had two hits and swiped three of seven stolen bases for the Cougars (1-9). Carson Tate added two hits.
Landon Ramsey and Luke Carr each had two hits for Unaka.
Gibbs 4, Dobyns-Bennett 1
Jacob Claiborne and Brayden Taylor pitched the Eagles past the Indians as part of the Sevierville tournament.
Tanner Kilgore had two hits and Payton Grimm struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings for D-B.
D-B 5, Jefferson County 3
Aiden Byington’s sparkling relief effort helped the Indians protect an early lead and take in a win in the Sevierville tournament.
Byington tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Jake Timbes totaled three hits for D-B while Brady Stump and Grimm each had two.
Cherokee 15 KnoxVILLE Central 9
Matt Newton went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and Aidan Webb drove in three runs to pace the Chiefs (2-9), who won their second straight.
Trent Price and Cameron Seals had two hits and two RBIs apiece, and Jackson Davenport, Peyton Bledsoe and Parker Bailey each added two hits for Cherokee.
Daniel Boone 5, Lebanon 3
Gaven Jones hit a go-ahead homer to help the Trailblazers take the win in the Murfreesboro tournament.
Tyler Barnett was the winning pitcher and Jackson Jenkins worked two innings for the save.
Boone lost 13-0 to Davidson Academy in its second game of the day.
Webb 11, David Crockett 1
Jackson Musrock allowed only one hit in five innings in the Spartans’ win over the Pioneers.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 13, GCA 0
Lexie McDuffie struck out 11 and fired a three-hitter to lead the Lady Patriots to the rout in tournament play in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Emma Timbs rapped out two hits, including a triple, and totaled four RBIs. Cayden Bawgus tripled twice and drove in three runs, and Hannah Scott and Katie Botts also finished with two hits each. Jayla Vance recorded a pair of RBIs.
Elmwood 9, Sull. East 4
Karlee Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI, but the Lady Patriots fell short in this Myrtle Beach tournament game.
DANIEL Boone 20 Middlesboro 0
Maci Masters, Emma Robinette and Kyleigh Bacon all homered for the Lady Trailblazers.
Audrey Moorhouse drove in four runs and Dannah Persinger added two hits. Susie Chatman got the win.
Daniel Boone 7 Central Magnet 0
Kayleigh Quesinberry struck out five and allowed the Murfreesboro school only three hits. Emma Robinette had a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and McKenna Dietz and Audrey Moorhouse also had two hits apiece.