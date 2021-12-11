COEBURN — Eastside found the right balance to defeat Lee High — and sharpshooting Brayden Hammonds — 59-52 on Friday night in high school boys basketball action.
Eli McCoy had 18 points to set the pace for the Spartans. Reece Mullins contributed 12 points, Jordan Gray finished with 11 and Cole Mullins added nine.
Hammonds knocked down six shots from 3-point range and scored a game-high 25 points for the Generals. Parker Chance scored 15.
Twin Springs 71, Council 26
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans crushed the Cobras after racing to a 39-12 halftime lead.
Bradley Owens recorded 14 points and Connor Lane was right behind with 13. BJ Castle and Mason Elliott each finished with nine.
Dawson Stevens hit a trio of shots beyond the arc and finished with nine points to lead Council.
John Battle 64, J.I. Burton 52
BRISTOL, Va. — Noah Ratliff scored 19 points and Nathan Spurling came through with 18 in the Trojans’ nondistrict victory at home,
Zac Campbell hit five shots behind the 3-point line to lead the Raiders with 16 points. Noa Godsey added three more treys in an 11-point effort and Clay Hart scored eight.
Rye Cove 52, Patrick Henry 39
GLADE SPRING — Ethan Chavez scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Eagles drop the host Rebels.
Zach Baker netted 14 points and Matthew Rhoton had 10 points and three assists.
Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31
PILGRIMS KNOB — Chantz Robinette scored 23 points and Cannon Hill had 16 for the Wolfpack, who went on the road and annihilated the Panthers.
Ridgeview led 51-10 at the half. Devin Mullins was Twin Valley’s leading scorer with six.
Lebanon 63, Castlewood 35
LEBANON — The Pioneers squashed the Blue Devils, getting 16 points from Andy Lambert and dozen from Chance Parker.
Brad McCoy had 10 points and Josh Hall eight for Castlewood.
Pigeon Forge 60, David Crockett 57
JONESBOROUGH — Corey Bohanon knocked down four shots behind the arc in an 18-point performance and the Tigers rallied to defeat the Pioneers.
Tanner Robinson finished with 14 points and Holt Hensley scored 10.
Seth Britton put up a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead David Crockett. Dawson Wagner contributed 19 points and Gage Peterson had eight.
Claiborne 57, Cherokee 47
ROGERSVILLE — Ethan Cupp dropped 16 points in the Bulldogs’ road win.
Levi Peoples and Landen Wilson also hit double figures, finishing with 11 and 10 points for Claiborne.
Colin Ryan pumped in 16 points to lead Cherokee. Colton McLain added 10.
Johnson County 63, Cloudland 46
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zach Parsons continued his early-season scoring assault with 28 points in the Longhorns’ win over the Highlanders.
Preston Greer scored 15 points and Austin West finished with 11 for Johnson County. Victor Hicks had 12 points and Caleb Sluder had 11 for Cloudland.
Chuckey-Doak 58, Happy Valley 42
ELIZABETHTON — Christian Deery and Cadin Tullock scored 16 points apiece to lead the Black Knights past the Warriors.
Isiah Treadway added a dozen points in the win.
Dakota Grindstaff paced Happy Valley’s efforts with 14 points. James Murray had 11 points and Landon Babb eight.
GIRLS
Central 67, Eastside 53
COEBURN — Bayleigh Allison powered her way to a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Warriors to the nondistrict road win.
Jill Sturgill and Emmah McAmis each put up 16 points and Abbie Jordan added 12 for Central (5-0).
Taylor Clay, a sophomore, finished with 15 points, seven steals and five assists to set the pace for Eastside (3-3). Reagan McCoy added 12 points and Azzy Hammons and Lexi Love chipped in 10 apiece.
John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Trojans pulled away in the late stages to beat the Lady Raiders.
Anna McKee was the offensive leader for John Battle with 22 points and Olivia Stevens scored nine.
Taylor Phipps led Burton with 10 points, Kaylee Jenkins had nine and Abby Phipps hit for eight.
Thomas Walker 46, Pineville, Ky. 32
PINEVILLE, Ky. — Led by Lakin Burke’s 25 points, the Lady Pioneers traveled to the Bluegrass State and came away with the win.
Patricia Bigge added nine points for Thomas Walker.
Rachel Howard tallied 18 points and Ava Arnett 10 to lead Pineville.
Twin Springs 48, Council 12
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Gilmer had an all-around effort of 19 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in the Lady Titans’ no-doubt win.
Kaylee Keith had 12 points and two steals for the home team.
Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31
LEBANON — The Lady Blue Devils came up just short despite a 28-point, 14-rebound effort from Montana Sutherland.
Tiffany Proffit had 18 rebounds and Madison Sutherland had 12 assists. Bri Phillips finished with 16 rebounds.
David Crockett 60, Pigeon Forge 53
JONESBOROUGH — Kadence Fannon scored 16 points to help the Lady Pioneers pull out the win.
Gabby Wood contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, Bella Ferguson dished out 12 assists and Nora Walters grabbed 11 rebounds for David Crockett.
Paiton Whaley led Pigeon Forge with 23 points and nine rebounds and Coral Powell scored 14 points.
Cherokee 54, Claiborne 50
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid fired up 18 points for the Lady Chiefs, who edged the Lady Bulldogs.
Anna Houck accounted for 15 points and Emma Houck added eight in the win at home.
Hannah Fugate and Taylor Presnell scored 14 points apiece to lead Claiborne.
Cloudland 53, Johnson County 25
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Highlanders raced to a 20-2 lead after one quarter in their dominating win.
Ella Benfield was Cloudland’s leading scorer with 15 points. Izabella Christman and Kendall Birchfield each added nine with Birchfield sinking three 3-pointers for her total.
Peyton Gentry led Johnson County with nine points.
Happy Valley 63, Chuckey-Doak 27
ELIZABETHTON — Holly Moore and Kadie Bailey combined for 37 points in the Lady Warriors' win.
Moore had 21 points, Bailey had 16 and Marcida Moore came through with nine.
Sanish Atchison was Chuckey-Doak’s top scorer with six.