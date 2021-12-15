GRUNDY — Eastside got pretty defensive in Tuesday night’s boys basketball matchup with Grundy.
The Spartans allowed just seven points over the second and third quarters in a 43-30 nondistrict win on the road.
Eli McCoy led Eastside with 15 points and Jaxsyn Collins added nine.
Jonah Looney and Thomas Gilbert each had 11 for Graham in the loss.
Twin Springs 69, Tri-Cities Christian 52
BLOUNTVILLE — The Titans outscored the host Eagles 64-31 over the first three quarters to roll to the easy win.
Connor Lane drove to the basket and hit from the outside in a 27-point effort.
Bradley Owens totaled 17 points and Mason Elliott accounted for 13.
Lebanon 55, Castlewood 42
CASTLEWOOD — Kory Keene fired up 24 points and Andy Lambert joined him in double figures with 10 in the Pioneers’ nondistrict win over the Blue Devils.
Kaden Dishman was Castlewood’s leader after a 19-point effort. Brad McCoy came through with 12.
Thomas Walker 43, Cumberland Gap 31
HARROGATE — Zack Kidwell scored 21 points to lead the Pioneers over the host Panthers in the border battle.
Morristown East 77, Volunteer 42
MORRISTOWN — East Tennessee State signee Braden Ilic scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes over the visiting Falcons.
Kyle Cloninger gave 16 points to the winning effort and Micah Simpson ended with 13.
For Volunteer, Bradin Minton was the high scorer with 11 points, followed by Jon Wes Lovelace with nine.
Science Hill 68, Tennessee High
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings had the upper hand early at Viking Hall, leading 15-14 after one quarter, but the Hilltoppers found their groove and pulled away.
Jamar Livington’s double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds set the pace for Science Hill (8-1). Michaeus Rowe had a game-high 12 boards to go with 12 points and six assists, and Keynan Cutlip had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Brandon Dufore led Tennessee High (6-6) with 19 points.
Hampton 80, South Greene 73
GREENEVILLE — The Bulldogs remained undefeated with the win over the Rebels.
Dalton Holtsclaw led a balanced Hampton attack with 16 points. Conor Burleson added 14, Logan Whitehead 12 and Morgan Lyons 11.
Their efforts offset a 25-point performance by Clint Lamb and 15 from Hayden Hartman.
Chuckey-Doak 76, University High 58
JOHNSON CITY — Cadin Tullock scored 19 points to lead Chuckey-Doak past University High at Brooks Gym.
Christian Demy added a dozen points for the Black Knights, who received 10 points each from Roberto Vasquez and Isaiah Treadway.
Hank Stott led University High’s efforts with 13 points. John Carter scored 11 for the Bucs with A.J. Murphy coming through with 10 and Joseph Armstrong recording eight.
Johnson County 101, Elizabethton 85, 2OT
ELIZABETHTON — Preston Greer poured in 44 points in the Longhorns’ double-overtime win.
Zack Parsons added 25, Nathan Ball 15 and Dalton Robinson 11.
Jake Roberts was Elizabethton’s top producer with 20 points. Seth Carter and Kaleb Hambrick each scored 13 and Dalton Mitchell finished with 10.
GIRLS
Twin Springs 48, Tri-Cities Christian 21
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Titans held the Lady Eagles to four points in the second half to claim the road win. Chloe Gilmer scored 14 points and Kaylee Keith had 13 in the Twin Springs victory.
Ryleigh Gillenwater had six rebounds and three steals. Michaela Dixon led the Lady Eagles with eight.
Cumberland Gap 55, Thomas Walker 47
HARROGATE — Emrey Glover had 14 points as the Lady Panthers clawed their way to the comeback victory. Abbie Fultz and Kylie Fultz finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lakin Burke tallied a game-high 24 points for the Lady Pioneers. Tenley Jackson netted nine.
Holston 37, Rye Cove 36
DAMASCUS — Bailey Widener scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final seconds to lift the Lady Cavaliers over the Lady Eagles. Kaylee Lamb roared like a lion with 16 for Rye Cove.
Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15
CASTLEWOOD — Montana Sutherland had eight points for the Lady Devils in their loss to the Lady Pioneers.
Abingdon 65, Graham 61
ABINGDON — Sarah Williams scored 27 points and Ella Seymore had 24 to lead the Lady Falcons to the win.
Ella Gunter had a game-high 30 points to lead Graham. Savanna Howery posted 15 and Stella Gunter had 11 in the loss.
Volunteer 47, Morristown East 42
MORRISTOWN — Danielle Sizemore drained five 3-point goals in a 17-point effort to lead the Lady Falcons to the nonconference win.
Ava Jackson scored nine and Audrey Evans added eight.
Kaleah Davis was the Lady Hurricanes’ leading scorer with 15 points.
Elizabethton 68, Johnson County 31
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones' Lina Lyon stepped up big with 20 points and Olivia Holly had five 3-point goals for a second straight night, finishing with 19 points.
Renna Lane contributed 13 points to the Elizabethton total.
Brookanna Hutchins paced Johnson County with 14 points.
South Greene 76, Hampton 50
GREENEVILLE — Linsey Jenkins totaled 28 points in a losing cause for the Lady Bulldogs.
It was a balanced attack for the Lady Rebels as Haley Brooks scored 16, followed by 14 apiece for Emma Cutshall and Jordan Roderick.