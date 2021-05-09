Sullivan South didn’t waste any time in extending its season.
Cody Pugh drove in three runs on two hits, and the Rebels kept their season alive with an 11-1 win over Johnson County in a District 1-AA baseball tournament losers’ bracket game Saturday.
South scored seven times in the first inning and never looked back. The Rebels will play Sullivan East in another elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. at Elizabethton’s field.
Sean Reed had two hits and two RBIs, and Drew Hoover also had two hits. Reed also got the win, throwing four innings of solid relief.
Asa Lewis had two hits in the season-ending loss for Johnson County (7-14).
Sullivan East 14, Happy Valley 3
The Warriors led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning, but the Patriots came to life with six runs in the third and eight in the fourth.
East stayed alive in the 1-AA tournament and will play Sullivan South on Sunday at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.
Justice Dillard had three hits and drove in four runs. Seth Chafin had two hits and also had four RBIs.
Dylan Bartley homered and scored three runs. Lucas Eaton and Nolan Lunsford each had two hits. Chafin tossed three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out six.
Colby Chausse had an RBI double and Lucas Chausse followed with an RBI triple for a 2-0 Happy Valley lead in the first.
Unicoi County 6, Elizabethton 4
With the bases loaded and two outs, Blue Devils right fielder Alex Green snagged a line drive to preserve the Blue Devils’ win in the District 1-AA winners’ bracket final.
Unicoi County (17-2), which earned a berth in next week’s region tournament, will play for the district title on Tuesday.
Unicoi took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning when Valentin Batrez roped a go-ahead RBI single, and two more runs came across on passed balls for a three-run edge.
The Cyclones loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, and a walk to Ashton Wilson made it 6-4.
Elizabethton (17-11) fell into the losers’ bracket to play Monday against the East-South winner.
University High 8, Sullivan North 1
Kaleb Meredith was in control on the mound, and Jessee Greene carried the loudest stick in the Bucs’ District 1-A win.
Meredith worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none.
Greene had a double and triple among his three hits and drove in a run.
Will Joyner, who had two hits and scored three times, got University High (18-11) on the board in the bottom of the first when he stole home on the back end of a double steal.
Chandler Raleigh had two hits to lead the Golden Raiders (8-15).
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 1
Conner Hyatt delivered a full-count walk-off double that scored A.J. Motte in the eighth and lifted the Hilltoppers to the District 1-AAA win.
It was the first run scored by the Hilltoppers (25-9) after Cole Torbett led off the game with his first home run of the season. The shot that carried over the right-field wall put Science Hill up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
Daniel Boone (17-11) responded in the top of the second with a triple by Griffen Jones and a Brogan Jones sacrifice fly to center field.
Facing elimination, Daniel Boone will travel to Dobyns-Bennett in a losers’ bracket semifinal Monday. Science Hill will host Tennessee High in the winners’ bracket final.
North Greene 8, Hampton 0
Cayden Foulks allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in five innings of work for the Huskies.
Dakota Robbins and Tucker Owen each drove in a pair of runs for North Greene (22-7).
Chance Point totaled two hits for Hampton (15-11).
Wise Central 10, Ridgeview 0
NORTON — Ashton Bolling and Evan Stanley combined for five-inning one-hitter and Tyson Tester collected three RBIs in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 District win.
Bolling got the decision by working three hitless innings, striking out five. Stanley fanned four batters over the fourth and fifth.
Tester tripled in a 2-for-3 day and scored three times. Noah Bolling contributed a pair of RBIs and Ben Brickey banged out a double.
The Warriors had only five hits but stole 10 bases — three by Matthew Peters — and benefited from 10 walks.
Blake Baker had the Wolfpack’s hit.
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County 5, Happy Valley 1
Caroline Podvin ripped a homer and drove in three runs, and the Lady Blue Devils earned a spot in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AA tournament.
Podvin’s blast came in the bottom of the first inning and set the tone. She finished with two hits, and Betsabe Chavez also collected two hits.
Cami Peterson did nice work in the circle, going the distance on a seven- hitter with three strikeouts. Unicoi will play Elizabethton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Blakelee Ollis had two hits for Happy Valley, which got nine strikeouts from pitcher Abby Holt. The Lady Warriors will play Sullivan East in an elimination game Monday at 5:30 p.m.
District 1-A Tournament
No games were played Saturday and the tournament has been reduced to a single-elimination format.
Monday’s games will be at the home field of the higher-seeded team. University High will travel to Sullivan North and Hampton will visit Cloudland. On Tuesday, the tournament will move to Greeneville’s Legion Field with top-seeded Unaka playing the North- UH winner and second- seeded North Greene taking on the Hampton-Cloudland winner.
The championship is tentatively set for Thursday.