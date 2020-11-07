KNOXVILLE — Daniel Boone was trying to get back in the game with less than a minute left before halftime, but Noah Myers had other plans.
The South-Doyle defender picked off a pass and raced 73 yards for a touchdown and an 18-point Cherokees lead. They went on to earn a 48-19 win in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday night at South-Doyle.
Trailing 17-6, Boone put together a nice drive late in the second quarter. After a juggling catch by Phillip Page gave Boone a first down in South-Doyle territory, Myers made a nice break on the ball, intercepted the pass and went untouched for the score.
The ’Blazers got a big play from Jackson Jenkins to Page in the final minute to get back in Cherokees territory but turned the ball over on downs.
Earlier in the second quarter, Nick Martin had a 40-yard run on a read-option play to give the Cherokees a 10-0 edge. Boone responded with an explosive play from Brennan Blair, who took a direct snap and went right up the middle 58 yards for a score that made it 10-6.
Shawn Gary put South-Doyle up 17-6 with his 13-yard scoring run 2:21 before halftime. Gary finished with three touchdowns and 172 yards rushing.
Jenkins and Page hooked up for a 13-yard score in the third quarter, and Blair added a 1-yard rushing score in the fourth. Jackson passed for over 250 yards.
ELIZABETHTON 56, EAST RIDGE 34
ELIZABETHTON — The defending state champion Cyclones broke on top 28-0 in the first quarter and led 49-7 at halftime in their Class 4A playoff opener at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Bryson Rollins passed for five touchdowns and Parker Hughes scored four times for Elizabethton (11-0). Rollins completed 11 of 15 attempts for 267 yards with three TD passes to Hughes and one each to Jordan Killion and Jake Roberts.
East Ridge (6-5) lost three fumbles in the game’s first 16 minutes.
After the outcome had already been decided, East Ridge’s Desmon Drake rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Cameron Sanders ran for a 64-yard score and completed a 41-yard TD toss to Isaac Scott.
Drake finished with 168 yards rushing, and Sanders ran for 103 yards.
CLOUDLAND 38, MIDWAY 33
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Midway used a pair of onside kicks to carve into a double-digit lead, but the Highlanders held on to advance to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Cloudland will host Oliver Springs next Friday.
Seth Birchfield had 126 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, and Bentley Gilbert had three interceptions to spark the Cloudland defense.
Trailing 38-20 in the fourth quarter, the Green Wave scored on back-to-back drives — including a successful onside kick — to cut the Highlanders’ lead to five points. After Midway converted another onside kick, the Cloudland defense stepped up to secure the victory.
Midway also recovered an onside kick to open the second half.
HAMPTON 28, ONEIDA 14
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs scored on three straight possessions in the second half to dispatch Oneida in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Hampton star quarterback Conor Jones carried 17 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns and finished 5-of-10 passing for 41 yards.
The Bulldogs (9-1) will travel to Meigs County — No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press rankings — next Friday night. Meigs County, which was awarded a COVID win in the first round, has put up at least 27 points in each of its nine games and yielded only 81 total points.