KINGSPORT — Drew Hoover got a steal and made a layup with five seconds left and Sullivan South earned a thrilling 66-64 double-overtime victory over Unicoi County in the District 1-AA boys basketball third-place game on Tuesday night.
The Rebels (12-11) stole the inbound pass to preserve the win.
The Blue Devils’ Lucas Slagle hit a 3-point shot to tie the game with 35 seconds left before the Rebels’ late heroics. It was extra sweet for South, which had lost in double overtime to Elizabethton in the tournament semifinals.
Nick Ellege had 19 points to lead the Rebels, who jumped out to a 20-12 lead at the end of one quarter and were up 36-32 at halftime. Jackson Dean and Colton Mullins contributed 11 points each to the South cause, and Hoover finished with nine.
Slagle had 31 of Unicoi County’s 64 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Robbie O’Dell was next high scorer for the Blue Devils (17-13) with seven points. Bryson Peterson accounted for seven assists in the first half.
South travels to Grainger in Saturday’s Region 1-AA quarterfinals. Unicoi County will go on the road at Greeneville in a matchup of the Blue and Greene Devils.
Sullivan North 51, Unaka 48
ELIZABETHTON — The Golden Raiders held off a fierce Rangers rally to take third place in the District 1-A tournament.
Down by nine in the final quarter, Unaka came back and missed a potential game-tying 3-point shot at the end.
Bryson Vance paced North’s efforts with 15 points. C.J. Mardis was right on his heels with 14.
Will Sexton scored 25 points — 11 in the final quarter — to lead the Rangers. Landon Ramsey and Joe-Z Blamo each finished with seven.
North has a road game at Hancock County in Saturday’s region quarterfinals. Unaka has the tough task of winning at Cosby.
Oak Hill Gold 94, Providence Academy 51
MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — The Knights found tough sledding in their trip up the mountain to Oak Hill.
Andrew Lawrence led Providence Academy with 15 points and Jacob Reese finished with 10. MJ Rice led four Oak Hill players in double figures with 20 points, and AJ Williams added 15.
FOOTBALL
Castlewood 38, Honaker 0
CASTLEWOOD — Landon Taylor and Mickey Carter combined for more than 200 rushing yards to power the Blue Devils past the Tigers in the season opener for both teams.
Taylor had 14 carries for 117 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown for the game’s first score. Carter had eight rushes for 106 yards with touchdowns of 29 and 51 yards.
Jeremiah Allen scored three touchdowns as part of an all-around effort. He had nine carries for 40 yards, including scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards. Allen also blocked a punt and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown and racked up eight tackles on the defensive end.
Ben Neece led the Blue Devils with 10 tackles. The defense held the Tigers to 42 rushing yards on 39 carries.
Castlewood dominated the nondistrict matchup statistically with 318 yards of total offense to 107 for Honaker.