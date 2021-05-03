Science Hill swept Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1 Large School tennis championship Monday night at the Liberty Bell Tennis Complex.
Amid two rain delays, the boys played pro sets and the Hilltoppers romped to a 9-0 victory. The girls’ match was tied at 2 early before the Lady Hilltoppers pulled away to win 6-3.
Griffen Nickels beat D-B’s Ben Allen 8-0 at No. 1 singles, adding that win to the 8-6 doubles victory he and Arjuna Ferguson earned over Allen and Sam Barbour.
Daniel Haddadin and Arshaam Kordamiri scored an 8-4 doubles win for the Hilltoppers, as did Jackson Temple and Zack Clemons. Om Patel, Haddadin, Kordamiri, Ferguson and Temple also won in singles.
On the girls’ side, Willa Rogers and Sydney Berry took a hard-fought 9-8 (7-4) win over Leah McBride and Allie Knox at No. 1 doubles.
Rogers also won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Knox. However, Science Hill pulled even thanks to doubles wins by Josi Reid and Lexi Bryant and Armita Kordamiri and Olivia Kneisley.
McBride and Reid won their singles matches to put Science Hill on the threshold, and Kneisley clinched the title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Allison Fields.
Chandi Bhat pulled out a hard-fought win over Bryant for the final Tribe point. They split the first two sets before Bhat won a 10-4 super tiebreaker.
BASEBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Unicoi 1
Four Tribe pitchers combined to strike out 13, and Peyton Grimm supplied the offense with his 3-for-3, two-run day.
Gage Hensley struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Aiden Byington fanned four while recording the next five Unicoi outs. Jack Browder and Jake Timbes followed with two innings apiece, with Timbes amassing five punchouts.
Timbes went 2-for-4 and Turner Stout was 1-for-1 with a pair of RBIs. Grimm added three stolen bases to his offensive totals.
Gavyn Sawyer, Valentin Batrez and Travis Whitson had two hits apiece to account for all the Blue Devils’ base knocks. Whitson struck out eight and yielded two runs in a four-inning start for Unicoi.
Sullivan East 11, North 1
Behind Conner McCracken’s bat and Ben Anderson’s pitching arm, the Patriots wrapped this one up in five innings.
McCracken ripped a pair of doubles in his 4-for-4 day and crossed the plate twice.
The one run Anderson allowed was unearned. He gave up just two hits and struck out six.
Seth Chafin went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice. Luke Hale smacked a two-run home run, and Dylan Bartley also went yard in Sullivan East’s four-run fifth inning.
Science Hill 11, Elizabethton 1
Jack Torbett banged out three of his team’s six extra-base hits, Gavin Briggs pitched an effective five innings and the Hilltoppers dusted the Cyclones in a clash of conference champs.
Torbett had two doubles and a triple among his four at-bats and scored twice.
Owen Painter stroked a two-run double in a seven-run fifth for Science Hill.
Elizabethton’s Elijah Birdsong was 2-for-2, including a double.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 12, Volunteer 0
Maci Masters and McKenna Dietz piled up the offense — including a homer apiece — while Maggie Hillman locked it down in the circle for the Lady Trailblazers.
Masters went 2-for-3 and had four RBIs. Dietz was 3-for-4 and two runs batted in. Camryn Sarvis and Dannah Persinger each added two hits, and Emma Robinette drove in a pair of runs.
Hillman surrendered just two hits and struck out four.
BOYS SOCCER
Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 0
Holston Howard authored a hat trick and tacked on a pair of assists for the Cyclones.
Clay Hopland, Riley Vernon, Tylar Jenkins, Isaac Hurley and Jacob Williams had the other goals and Braden Holly chipped in with two assists.