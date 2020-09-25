JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill capped its Big 6 Conference slate by claiming a thrilling 27-25, 25-19, 13-25, 23-25, 16-14 win over regular-season champion Daniel Boone on Thursday at the new Topper Palace.
Sara Whynot led the Lady Hilltoppers (20-3, 8-2) with 19 kills and 12 digs. Loren Grindstaff had 14 kills and Jordan Hallman tallied 10 kills and seven blocks.
“I knew it was going to be one of those point-for-point post matches,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It was a fun volleyball match and the girls played so hard and together. It’s huge momentum going into the district tournament.”
Riley Brinn paced the Lady Trailblazers (15-4, 9-1) with 17 kills and 16 digs. Riley Brandon came through with 14 kills and nine digs and Rylee Wines had nine kills and 10 digs.
“All three of my ‘Rileys’ stepped up,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “The way McKenna is able to spread the ball helps tremendously. Our middles did a great job on the block. ... Emma Green had to step into a tough spot and she made some great passes.”
Dannah Persinger was a force in the middle for Boone, finishing with 10 kills, and McKenna Dietz posted astonishing numbers of 47 assists and 27 digs. Allie Davis chipped in with 22 digs and three aces.
“The girls are jelling more and playing aggressive as a team,” Cook said. “We’re spreading it out and we’ve got a lot of people who can produce. It’s fun to see them play together like that.”
TENNESSEE HIGH 4, VOLUNTEER 1
CHURCH HILL — Jamayia Honaker slammed 17 kills, freshman Sophie Meade added 11 and the Lady Vikings closed out Big 6 play with the road win.
Madison Curtin directed the offense for Tennessee High (10-12, 2-8) with 22 assists and four aces, also recording 14 digs. Grayson Phipps led the back row with 27 digs.
SOUTH GREENE 3, SULLIVAN NORTH 0
KINGSPORT — Landrey McGlothlin racked up 37 assists, four digs, two aces and two blocks in the Lady Golden Raiders’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 District 1-A loss at home.
Hannah Mullins contributed 18 digs and a kill, Lilly Crawford totaled 13 digs to go with two kills and an ace, and Kylie Glover popped up 20 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
VOLUNTEER 3, UNIVERSITY HIGH 1
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Falcons got goals from Sara Winegar, Emma Lukens and Alyssa Chappell and a stellar game from keeper Erin Smallwood to secure the win.
Elizabeth Weems scored for University High.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 1, PROVIDENCE 1
BLUFF CITY — Katie Loran produced a goal and Callie Burchette notched 13 saves to give Providence Academy the draw in a match played at Sullivan East.