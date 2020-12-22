HURLEY — Rye Cove made its trip to Buchanan County worth its while Monday.
Ethan Chavez posted a double- double of 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Eagles opened the basketball season with a 60-17 victory over Hurley.
Mason Hardin added 14 points and Zach Baker scored nine for the Cove.
Landon Bailey was tops for Hurley with five points.
WISE CENTRAL 47, EASTSIDE 43
NORTON — Ben Brickey fired in a game-high 17 points and Charlie Daniels and Ethan Mullins chipped in nine apiece for the Warriors, who made Jamie Hackney a winner in his head coaching debut for Wise Central.
Eli McCoy had 14 points and Will Stansberry had 11 for the Spartans.
NORTH 63, HAPPY VALLEY 52
KINGSPORT — The Golden Raiders dominated the first two quarters, taking a 36-19 lead into the half.
Jacob Cross clicked for 16 points and Bryant Herron had 15 for North, which also got double- figure scoring from C.J. Mardis (11) and Isaiah Pruitt (10).
Blake Young led Happy Valley with 18 points and teammate Landon Babb came through with nine.
BAYLOR 53, DOBYNS-BENNETT 42
GATLINBURG — Up by a point at halftime, the Red Raiders outscored the Indians 19-11 in the third quarter on their way to the win in the Smoky Mountain Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Al Peciulis scored 15 points for Baylor, which led 38-29 entering the fourth. Eli Sparkman added 13 and Troy Boynton10.
Brady Stump and Zane Whitson had eight points apiece for Dobyns-Bennett (8-3), which will face Greeneville on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in a losers’ bracket game. The Greene Devils lost to Sevier County 62-59.
GIRLS
RYE COVE 48, HURLEY 28
CLINCHPORT — Lisa Rhoton’s Lady Eagles rolled to the nondistrict win behind double-doubles from Madeline Love and Trista Snow.
Love totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Snow totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Gibson added 11 points to the winning cause.
Krista Endicott scored a game-high 15 points and had five boards for Hurley.
WISE CENTRAL 47, EASTSIDE 43
COEBURN — The Lady Warriors rode a balanced offense to the win over their Wise County rivals.
Jillian Sturgill led Central with 10 points. Eastside got 12 points from Lexie Love.
SCIENCE HILL 63, RIDGEVIEW 44
CLINTWOOD — Kijante Marion led Science Hill with 19 points and Kataryne Patton added 14 in the interstate victory.
Hailey Sutherland scored 12 points and had seven rebounds to lead Ridgeview. Brooklyn Frazier totaled 10 points and six assists, and Braelyn Strouth also scored 10.
DAVID CROCKETT 70, FBA 52
MARYVILLE — Emma Gouge’s 20-point outburst powered the Lady Pioneers to the win over First Baptist Academy in the Maryville Heritage Christmas tournament.
Alyssa Suits scored 11, Kaylee Tester had nine and Halle Scott and Kadence Fannon had eight apiece for David Crockett.