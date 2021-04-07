Rileigh Parsons pounced for 16 kills and three blocks to power Rye Cove to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 win over Castlewood on Tuesday in the opening round of the Cumberland District volleyball tournament.
Eva Roach totaled 31 assists, 11 digs and eight service points for the Lady Eagles, who also got a boost from 10 kills, 10 service points and four aces from Madeline Love.
Laken Sharpe packaged 15 service points with nine digs, five kills and three aces. Cassidy Roach totaled 15 digs and eight service points) and Emma Gibson added 10 digs, four assists and three kills.
In Thursday’s semifinal round, Rye Cove plays at Eastside and Thomas Walker goes to Twin Springs.
Eastside swept Twin Springs on Tuesday night in a playoff to earn the semifinal’s top seed.
Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0
The Lady Spartans prevailed 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 behind 19 kills, 10 aces and two blocks from Anna Whited.
Tinley Hamilton was good for 31 assists, Kacie Jones 11 digs and Lexi Sensabaugh nine kills. Izzy Stevens chipped in five kills for Eastside.
The Lady Titans were topped by Ryleigh Gillenwater’s seven assists, five digs and four service points. Emma Dingus chimed in with six kills, four service points and two blocks. Alyssa McCracken added four digs.
BASEBALL
Sullivan South 9, Johnson County 1
Drew Hoover was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Rebels’ Three Rivers Conference victory against the Longhorns.
Hoover also worked his magic on the mound, giving up three hits over six innings before Isaac Haynie closed it out.
Sean Reed also had two hits, including a triple, for Sullivan South. Eli Jennings drove in two runs and Jackson McGee scored twice after reaching base on a pair of walks.
Peyton Pavusek drove in Matt Mowery for Johnson County’s lone run.
Sullivan East 10, Happy Valley 0
Luke Hale hurled a five-inning no-hitter in which he accumulated seven strikeouts.
Hale went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two coming off a home run. For good measure, he drew a pair of walks.
Dylan Bartley cracked a two-run homer of his own in a 3-for-4, four-RBI performance. Seth Chafin scored twice and Justice Dillard doubled, both finishing with two hits each.
Daniel Boone 5, Cherokee 0
Preston Miller struck out 11 in a six-hit shutout for the Trailblazers.
Miller had 23 first-pitch strikes in the 29 batters he faced and walked just one. Griffen Jones and Gavin Jones each homered and scored two runs for Boone. Griffen went 3-for-3 and Anthony Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double.
Peyton Bledsoe went 2-for-3 for the Chiefs. Luke Condra recorded six strikeouts and gave up eight hits, going the distance in the loss.
University High 13, Sullivan North 2
The Bucs got three RBIs from both Connor Horton and Kaleb Meredith.
Horton was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and a pair of walks. Meredith went 2-for-3 and had a sacrifice fly.
Brayden Ryder doubled and scored three times, Daniel Grindstaff tallied two RBIs.
Grindstaff picked up the win, and he and Joseph Armstrong combined for 11 strikeouts.
Science Hill 11, David Crockett 0
Behind a five-inning no-hitter and a pair of hits from Cole Torbett, Science Hill stymied David Crockett.
Torbett struck out six, walking three, while also accounting for two runs.
Jaxon Diamond had two hits and drove in four runs.
Elizabethton 4, Unicoi County 3
Unicoi County put the potential tying run on second base with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Elizabethton held on to win the Three Rivers clash.
Cooper Tipton went 3-for-4 to pace a 12-hit Elizabethton attack.
Noah Rosato homered, scored twice and tallied two RBIs. Gage Treadway yielded three runs and recorded seven strikeouts, and Bryson Rollins struck out the side in the seventh to earn a save.
Valentin Batrez went 2-for-3 and Travis Whitson swatted a two-run homer for Unicoi County.
Tennessee High 5, Volunteer 1
Logan Quales struck out 10 and gave up three hits and the Vikings grounded the Falcons.
Garrett Embree proved enough offense with a three-run double.
North Greene 11, Hampton 0
Cranking out 14 hits in a five-inning affair, the Huskies breezed past the Bulldogs.
Jonah Palmer doubled twice in a 3-for-4 showing, and Tucker Owen tripled, double, had two runs and knocked in a pair.
Cayden Foulks handled the pitching chores for North Greene, limiting the Bulldogs to two hits and striking out eight.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan North 6, University High 5
Izabella Absher came through with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.
Kendall Nash had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Golden Raiders.
In the circle, Caden Bayless went the distance, striking out 12 with seven walks and allowing three earned runs.
For the Bucs, Emily Morgan, Ryleigh Owen and Catherine Jordan each totaled two hits.
Johnson County 11, Sullivan Central 8
Hannah Fritts and Sydni Potter homered in multi-hit outings and the Lady Longhorns won a back-and-forth game with the Lady Cougars.
Adding a double to a 3-for-3 effort, Fritts was also hit by a pitch. Potter closed at 2-for-4.
Johnson County got a big defensive play when center fielder Hailey Cox threw out Lauren Lane at home plate in the top of the sixth inning.
Lane led Sullivan Central with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.
Happy Valley 2, Sullivan South 1
In an extra-inning affair, the Lady Warriors got a walk-off RBI single from Allie Grindstaff in the ninth.
Happy Valley’s Abby Holt pitched all nine innings with a whopping 14 strikeouts, walking three and allowing seven hits with zero earned runs.
Olivia Absher scored the winning run and totaled two hits. Maddie Lingerfelt had three hits and Cierra Southerland added two.
Sullivan South’s Madison Chapman also went the distance, allowing nine hits. McKenzie Wallen totaled three hits for the Lady Rebels.
Sullivan East 11, Cloudland 0
Hannah Scott threw a three-hitter, striking out five, and Keelye Fields backed her with two doubles and three RBIs.
Kinzie Brown drove in a pair of runs and Katie Botts totaled two hits for East.
Tennessee High 16, Hampton 0
The Lady Vikings won in their first game since March 23 because of a coronavirus quarantine.
Rylee Fields threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and throwing 26 of her 31 pitches for strikes. She also had two hits and two RBIs, as did Grayson Phipps.
Daniel Boone 4, Cherokee 2
Emma Robinette homered and drove in three runs in the Lady Trailblazers’ Big 7 road victory.
Susie Chatman got the win in relief.
SOCCER
David Crockett 4, Tennessee High 0
The Pioneers earned the district win with a strong performance across the field.
John Plaisted scored twice while Drew Marshall and Austin Sanchez also found the net. Wyatt Thompson had three assists and Marshall added the other one.
Jack Roney delivered the shutout in goal.
Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 0
Brayden Holley found the net three times to boost the Cyclones.
Holston Howard and Clay Hopland each recorded two goals. Riley Vernon and Sean Smithdeal also scored.