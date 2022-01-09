CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove overcame a scoreless second quarter to force the Cumberland District game to overtime, but J.I. Burton won the extra period to take a 48-46 boys basketball victory on Saturday night.
Trailing 23-15 after Burton accounted for all 12 second-quarter points, the Eagles were back within four, 32-28, heading into the fourth. Regulation ended tied at 42.
Noa Godsey was high man for the Raiders (5-6, 2-0), totaling 18 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Lonnie Lindsey added 12 points.
Leading Rye Cove (9-2, 1-1) was Ethan Chavez, who finished with 17 points. Andrew Jessee added 13 and Mathew Rhoton 10.
Ridgeview 56, John Battle 54
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a hard-earned Mountain 7 District victory for the Wolfpack, who rode a 22-point performance by Chantz Robinette.
Cannon Hill proved to be a good complement to Robinette, netting 16 points.
The Trojans got 16 points from Noah Spurling.
Abingdon 77, Lee 25
ABINGDON — The Falcons took this one-sided Mountain 7 contest behind 24 points from Evan Ramsey.
Abingdon received 16 points from Dayton Osborne, Konnor Kilgore put up 14 and Luke Honaker added 10.
The Generals were paced by Brayden Hammonds, who put up nine points.
West Ridge 67, Morristown West 32
MORRISTOWN — Mainly thanks to a 41-12 opening half, the Wolves bombed the host Trojans in a nonconference affair.
Cooper Johnson spearheaded West Ridge’s offensive pursuits by pitching in 16 points. Ty Barb accounted for 11, Preston Sams 10 and Wade Witcher nine.
Morristown West was led by Luke Yandell with seven points.
Hampton 80, Chuckey-Doak 72
AFTON — Morgan Lyons tallied 19 points and the Bulldogs downed the Black Knights.
Hayden Campbell hit 7 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 14.
Conor Burleson scored nine and Logan Whitehead had eight. Michael Harrison finished with an all-around effort of eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Chuckey-Doak countered with a balanced attack led by Cadin Tullock with 17 points. Hayden Anderson had 16 and Christopher Derry contributed 15 in the loss.
North Greene 60, Cloudland 40
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Held to 11 points in the first half, the Huskies outscored the Highlanders 26-8 in the third quarter on their way to victory.
Jasper Brand had a game-high 16 points to lead North Greene. Olli Saarela scored 11 points and Mauro Garcia accounted for 10.
Caleb Sluder led Cloudland with 12 points and Dylan Shell scored 11 for the home team.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 61, John Battle 22
BRISTOL, Va. — Hailey Sutherland collected 13 points for the Lady Wolfpack, which held host John Battle to four points in each of the first three quarters.
A balanced Ridgeview assault included nine points apiece from Braelyn Strouth, Brooklyn Frazier and Tsega Mullins. Hadaya Abshire added eight to the mix.
Anna McKee produced nearly half of the Lady Trojans’ point total, scoring 10.
J.I. Burton 54, Rye Cove 48
CLINCHPORT — Getting 21 points from Kaylee Jenkins, the Lady Raiders had enough to get past the homestanding Lady Eagles.
Abigail Absher chimed in with 12 points for J.I. Burton. Taylor Phipps had eight.
Showing the way for Rye Cove was Kaylee Lamb, who totaled 14 points. Alexa Goins tallied eight and Naquila Harless eight.
Abingdon 57, Lee 32
ABINGDON — Ella Seymore pumped in 20 points, Sarah Williams filled the nets for 18 and the Lady Falcons won big over the Mountain 7 rival Lady Generals.
Seymour accounted for 14 points after halftime. Williams scored nine in each half.
Leading the Lady Generals was Drew Cox, who scored 12 points. Chloe Calton followed with 10.
Unaka 69, University High 29
ELIZABETHTON — A 25-point effort by Lyndie Ramsey showed the way for Unaka, which swamped the Lady Bucs with a 42-13 first half.
Macy Ensor contributed 13 points, including three of the Lady Rangers’ eight 3-pointers, and teammate Julie Simerly scored nine.
Catie Leonard paced UH with 12 points.
North Greene 42, Cloudland 38
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Huskies went to overtime to win the Watauga Valley Conference showdown.
Sonya Wagner scored 13 points for North Greene. Shelby Davenport was next with a dozen and Brooklyn Anderson added nine.