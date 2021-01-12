CHURCH HILL — Tori Ryan totaled a career-high 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Monday night to lead the Tennessee High girls basketball team to a 54-40 Big 7 Conference win at Volunteer.
Madison Blair and Riley Fritts each had 11 points for the Lady Vikings, who got off to a strong start by outscoring the Lady Falcons 12-4 in the first quarter. Blair and Kendall Cross also collected six rebounds apiece, and Fritts doled out three assists.
Kendra Huff scored 12 points, Audrey Evans 11 and Atlee Dean 10 to lead Volunteer.
David Crockett 50, Cherokee 27
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers held the Lady Chiefs to six first-half points on their way to the Big 7 win.
Emily Trivette, Alyssa Suits and Emma Gouge had 11 points apiece for the Lady Pioneers, who used all 14 of their players.
Destiny Jarnigan’s seven points were tops for Cherokee.
Ridgeview 61, Abingdon 48
CLINTWOOD — Balance was the buzzword for the Lady Wolfpack.
Brooke Frazier collected 18 points, Hailey Sutherland hit for 17 and Cassidy Thomas scored 14 in the Mountain 7 District win.
BOYS
University High 63, Tri-Cities Christian 53
BLOUNTVILLE — Kaleb Meredith filled the stat sheet with 37 points, seven rebounds and six steals in the Bucs’ win.
Meredith shot 12-for-23 from the field, hitting three 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws.
Sharpshooter Jamar Livingston had an off night for the Eagles, making just 4 of 20 attempts from the field. Livingstone did make 10 of 14 free-throw attempts, however, and finished with 20 points and a whopping 20 rebounds.
Tied at 10 after one quarter of play, University High outscored Tri-Cities Christian 35-18 over the next two periods.
Twin Springs 44, Holston 41
DAMASCUS — Connor Lane put up 16 points for the visiting Titans, who raced out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and then held the Cavaliers at bay for the nondistrict win.
Mason Elliott scored 11 and Ryan Horne added 10 to the winning cause.
Quaheim Brooks totaled a game-high 17 points for Holston, and Brycen Sheets scored 13.