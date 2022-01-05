NORTON — Hailey Sutherland scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Ridgeview to a 66-47 victory over Wise Central in a battle of Mountain 7 girls basketball powerhouses on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Frazier racked up 16 points and dished out eight assists for the Lady Wolfpack, who outscored Lady Warriors 31-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Caiti Hill matched Frazier with 16 points.
Emmah McAmis had 23 points to lead Central. Bayleigh Allison added nine and Jill Sturgill seven.
Union 66, Lee 46
BIG STONE GAP — Jordan Shuler hit for distance in the Lady Bears’ Mountain 7-opening win at home. She knocked down six 3-point goals as part of a 23-point performance.
Abby Slagle added 19 points to the winning effort, and Isabella Blagg and Brooke Bailey tacked on eight apiece.
Drew Cox matched Shuler with 23 points for the Lady Generals (3-2, 0-1). Madison Jessee hit two 3s and scored seven points.
Eastside 49, Rye Cove 42
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons, Taylor Clay and Carter Powers put in some work to get the Lady Spartans their first Cumberland District win of the season.
Hammons fired up 20 points to lead the offense. Clay had 15 points and five assists and Powers scored 11, but their defensive contributions were just as important.
Clay snagged seven steals with 13 deflections and Powers recorded 11 deflections to help Eastside (7-5, 1-0) force 30 turnovers.
Kaylee Lamb hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles (3-7, 0-1). Naquila Harless added eight points.
Thomas Walker 43, J.I. Burton 39
NORTON — Lakin Burke paced the Lady Pioneers with 17 points and Patricia Bigge totaled 13 in the hard-fought Cumberland victory over the host Lady Raiders.
Kaylee Jenkins came through with 15 for Burton and Anyah Hollinger finished with nine.
Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 21
CASTLEWOOD — Chloe Gilmer led the offense with 21 points and the Lady Titans’ defense blanketed the Lady Blue Devils.
Abygail Finch scored eight points and Preslie Larkins pulled down seven rebounds.
Cherokee 37, Hancock County 27
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid and Emma Houck had 10 points apiece to lead the Lady Chiefs, who pulled away down the stretch to beat the Lady Indians.
Raegan Collins was the top scorer for Hancock County with 15 points.
Knox Catholic 63, Sullivan East 40
KNOXVILLE — Sydney Mains torched the nets for 33 points and the Lady Irish romped past the Lady Patriots.
Jaz Williams added 11 for Catholic, which is led by former Daniel Boone coach Travis Mains.
Jenna Hare, with 13 points, was the lone double-digit scorer for Sullivan East.
BOYS
Union 68, Lee 15
BIG STONE GAP — The Bears put this Mountain 7 game away almost before the fans had settled into their seats. Union opened a 29-0 lead before the Generals finally got on the scoreboard midway in the second quarter.
Bradley Bunch shot 10-for-11 from the floor and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to pace the Bears (5-3, 1-0). Reyshaun Anderson had 10 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Malachi Jenkins also finished with 10 points.
Brynnen Pendergraft was the top scorer for Lee (2-8, 0-1) with five points.
Ridgeview 75, Central 66
NORTON — Cannon Hill fired in 22 points, including 14 from the free-throw line, and the Wolfpack turned back the Warriors.
Austin Mullins turned in a 21-point performance and Chantz Robinette capped the win with 13.
Casey Dotson recorded 19 points for the Warriors, who received a pair of 11-point efforts from Braeden Church and Ethan Mullins. Parker Collins ended with nine.
J.I. Burton 67, Thomas Walker 61
NORTON — Lonnie Lindsey had eight of the Raiders’ 10 points in overtime to lift them to the Cumberland victory.
Noa Godsey finished with 18 points for J.I. Burton and Clay Hart molded a nine-point effort.
Zack Kidwell was the Pioneers’ leading scorer with 26 and Cameron Grabeel had 14.
Rye Cove 65, Eastside 52
COEBURN — Ethan Chavez ended with a flurry, scoring 18 points in the final quarter and 39 overall for the Eagles.
Zach Baker and Matthew Rhoton added seven points apiece for Rye Cove.
Eli McCoy had 20 points in the Eastside loss. Cole Mullins racked up 15 points.
Twin Springs 75, Castlewood 30
CASTLEWOOD — The Titans nearly doubled up the Blue Devils in the first half and then blew them away in the third quarter.
Connor Lane had 16 points by halftime and ended with 21 for the game. Bradley Owens pitched in 15 points with nine for Ryan Horne and eight for Mason Elliott.
Castlewood’s leading scorer was Brad McCoy with 14 points.
Hancock 47, Cherokee 34
ROGERSVILLE — The Indians scored the first 13 points as part of a 17-2 run to open the game.
Hunter Hatfield hit five 3s to lead the Sneedville boys with 16 points and Storm Ramsey did further damage with 12.
Colton McLain led Cherokee with 16 points.
David Crockett 74, University High 38
JONESBOROUGH — The Pioneers scored the first eight points of the game and rolled to the blowout victory over the Bucs.
Dawson Wagner had 14 first-half points and 31 overall to lead Crockett. He hit six shots from 3-point range.
Seth Britton contributed 11 points and Clint Pierce added eight in the Pioneers’ victory. University High was led by AJ Murphy with 10 points.
Cloudland 79, KACHEA 49
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlanders rolled to their fifth straight victory behind Caleb Sluder’s 24 points.
Dylan Shell fired in 18 points with 11 points for Caden Clark and nine for Jacob Street. Gage McKinney hauled in 12 rebounds.
Caleb Graham led the Wildcats with 14 points and Jake DeBoard had 12.
CORRECTION
Volunteer 73, Morristown West 63
MORRISTOWN — Garrison Barrett led four Falcons in double figures with 20 points in Monday night’s road win over the Trojans.
Andrew Knittel finished with 15, followed by Joltin Harrison with 14, Jon Wes Lovelace with 10 and Heath Miller with nine.
Morristown West was led by Luke Yandell with 15 points and Barker Evans with 14.