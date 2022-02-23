CLINTWOOD — The game’s first 30 points belonged to Ridgeview. It was very much the Lady Wolfpack’s night.
Ridgeview kept Richlands off the scoreboard until the second quarter and wound up cruising to a 58-26 triumph in Tuesday’s Region 2D girls basketball quarterfinals.
In other 2D action, Wise Central clobbered Graham 70-24 and Marion turned back John Battle 48-40.
Hailey Sutherland collected 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Brooklyn Frazier was good for eight points and seven assists, and Caiti Hill supplied eight points and seven boards.
Ridgeview led 38-9 at halftime and 48-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a semifinal clash with Gate City. Thursday’s contest at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Wise Central 70, Graham 24
NORTON — The Lady Warriors advanced with ease behind freshman Emmah McAmis, who filled the stat sheet with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Jill Sturgill, Isabella Sturgill and Emilee Brickey each contributed eight points to Central’s victory. Abbie Jordan had seven points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
Graham received 15 points from Elle Gunter.
In Thursday’s semifinal round at Virginia-Wise, Central will take on Marion in a 7 p.m. matchup inside the Prior Center.
Marion 48, John Battle 40
MARION — Anna Hagy totaled 14 points, Ella Grace Moss scored 10 and Marion dismissed the Lady Trojans from postseason play.
Amber Kimberlin’s eight points were part of the mix for the Lady Scarlet Hurricanes, who carried a 39-24 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Reaching the 1,000-point plateau for her high school career, Anna McKee joined Kara Kelley in highlighting the Lady Trojans’ output. Both players finished with 16 points.
This was the final game for John Battle coach Jeff Adkins, who is retiring after 41 seasons on the bench. Having also led programs at Whitewood, Coeburn and Eastside, he compiled 425 combined victories in boys and girls basketball.
Thomas Walker 58, Chilhowie 48
EWING — Lakin Burke amassed 23 points, nine rebounds and six steals for the Lady Pioneers, who doubled up visiting Chilhowie 50-25 over the first three quarters of their Region 1D tournament quarterfinal game.
Patricia Bigge authored a 10-point, 16-rebound performance, and Tenley Jackson coupled 14 points with four assists. Eden Muncy doled out seven assists for Thomas Walker.
Katie Barr’s 24-point effort was tops for the Lady Warriors. Hannah Goodwin added 10 points.
Honaker 64, Lebanon 24
HONAKER — Alayna McNulty had 13 points, Tailor Nolley added 12 and Kylie Vance chipped 10 in the Lady Tigers’ runaway win in Region 1D play.
Eight Honaker points came from Lara McClanahan.
Held to six second-half points, Lebanon was paced by Lauren Booth with 13 points.
The rest of the Region 1D tournament will be played at Lebanon. Thursday’s semifinal round includes Honaker going against Thomas Walker in a 5:30 p.m. tilt.
BOYS
Eastside 61, Honaker 56
HONAKER — Eastside won the fourth quarter, and that was enough to put the Spartans over the top in their Region 1D tournament quarterfinal win.
Trailing by a bucket after three periods, Eastside generated enough of a final thrust to overtake the host Tigers.
Jordan Gray netted 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, during which the Spartans outscored Honaker 24-17.
Ean Bright and Shawn Mullins each added five points over the final eight minutes. Bright finished the night with 12 points and Mullins had nine.
Trajon Boyd starred for Honaker, finishing with 20 points. Aidan Lowe followed with 14 and Caden Boyd 10.
Eastside will meet Northwood in Thursday’s semifinal round at Lebanon. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Hampton 51, North Greene 42
ELIZABETHTON — Hampton held off North Greene to claim the District 1-1A championship at Happy Valley.
The Bulldogs will host Cosby in the quarterfinals of the Region 1-A tournament, scheduled to begin on Saturday. The Huskies will host Washburn.
After North Greene took a 12-10 lead into the second quarter, Hampton used a 9-2 run to end the second to take a 27-21 halftime advantage.
Cadon Buckles had 14 points to lead Hampton and was named the tournament MVP. Morgan Lyons and Conor Burleson joined Buckles in double digits with 10 points apiece and Logan Whitehead added eight.
Jason Britton led North Greene with 14 points and Jasper Brand had 12.
University High 60, Unaka 34
ELIZABETHTON — University High outscored Unaka 41-12 in the second half to pull away for the win in the District 1-1A consolation game. Both squads will travel to open Region 1-A play on Saturday.
University High outscored Unaka 28-12 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
John Carter had a game high 21 points to lead the Bucs, and AJ Murphy added 13 points.
Ryan Sexton had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Rangers.
Chuckey-Doak 91, South Greene 79
GRAY —The Black Knights captured their first district title since 2013.
Down in the fourth quarter of the District 1-2A title game at Daniel Boone, Chuckey-Doak went on an 18-4 run to pull out the win.
Christian Derry earned MVP honors.
Johnson County 54, West Greene 48
GRAY — Johnson County jumped on top 17-4 at the start and never trailed in the District 1-2A third-place game at Daniel Boone.
Preston Greer paced the Longhorns with 22 points and Zack Parsons finished with 18. Conner Simcox totaled eight points and 13 rebounds.
Leyton Frye led the Buffaloes with 31 points and Ethan Turner scored 12.