CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill cut loose for 22 points to lead Ridgeview to a 89-49 win over Grundy in nondistrict boys basketball action Monday night.
Teammate Chantz Robinette added 17 points, Koda Counts had 15 and Austin Mullins chipped in with 13 for the Wolfpack (3-0).
The Ridgeview-Grundy varsity girls game was canceled.
Elizabethton 68, Happy Valley 33
ELIZABETHTON — The Warriors made the game’s first basket then the Cyclones scored the next 13 points in a runaway win over their crosstown rivals.
Kaleb Hambrick knocked down four 3-pointers and finished 19 points for Elizabethton (4-0), which led 45-15 at halftime. Nate Stephens added eight points.
Landon Babb had 10 points for Happy Valley (1-9).
GIRLS
Cherokee 56, Hancock County 34
SNEEDVILLE — Kyla Howe totaled 13 points, Anna Houck added 11 and the Cherokee girls earned a 56-35 win over Hancock County on Monday night.
Carter Ringley and Macy McDavid added eight points apiece for the Lady Chiefs (6-6).
The Cherokee boys dropped a 74-39 decision to the Indians.
Elizabethton 61, Happy Valley 29
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones raced out to a 15-2 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Ahead 39-25 in the third quarter, Elizabethton (5-3) scored the next 20 points to put the game completely out of the reach of Happy Valley (2-9).