BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle made the most of its foul shots and Noah Ratliff’s hot hand to beat Wise Central 69-52 in a Mountain 7 District boys basketball matchup on Saturday.
Ratliff dropped in 22 points and the Trojans made good on 19 of their 22 free-throw attempts. Nathan Spurling added 10 points, and Jon Blankenship and Evan Hankins each netted nine.
Gavin Hall put up 12 points, Parker Collins and Ethan Collins each chimed in with 11, and Casey Dotson finished with nine to lead the visiting Warriors.
Thomas Walker 65, Pineville, Ky. 58
EWING — The Pioneers used a three-pronged attack from Zack Kidwell with 16 points, Cameron Grabeel with 14 and Adam Hollinsworth with 13 to defeat the Mountain Lions.
Nick Kimberlin contributed nine in the win.
Sawyer Thompson led the team from the Bluegrass State with 23 points and Evan Biliter added 13.
Abingdon 67, Sullivan East 60
BRISTOL, Va. — Dayton Osborne recorded a 19-point effort to lead the Falcons over the Patriots in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High.
James Whited was next for Abingdon with 15 points, followed by Luke Honaker with 13.
Ashton Davison had a game-high 21 for Sullivan East. Hunter Brown and Dylan Bartley each scored 10.
Science Hill 67, North Port 49
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Hilltoppers breezed to the win on the final day of the Wally Keller Classic.
Keynan Cutlip scored 14 points and dished out eight assists. Dalvin Mathes was active on both ends of the court with 12 points, three steals and three more deflections.
Science Hill forced the team from Florida into 19 turnovers.
Elijah Lubsey had 14 points and Maxx Huml 12 for the Bobcats.
GIRLS
Wise Central 48, John Battle 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Warriors doubled up the Lady Trojans 32-16 in the first half and cruised to the double-digit Mountain 7 win.
Emmah McAmis recorded a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists to power the Wise Central offense. Abbie Jordan and Jill Sturgill connected for nine and eight points, respectively.
Hanna Jo McReynolds produced 10 points and Anna McKee had nine for Battle.
Thomas Walker 58, Pineville, Ky. 45
EWING — Lakin Burke was a well-rounded force for the Lady Pioneers, collecting 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a half-dozen steals in the interstate win at home.
Tenley Jackson contributed 14 points to the winning cause, which included 10 points and nine rebounds from Patricia Bigge.
The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Abby Jackson, who finished with 19 points.
Sullivan East 87, Tennessee High 50
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots went 3-point wild at the Dyer Dome, draining 16 shots behind the arc. Those buckets were divided among eight players.
Hannah Hodge, who finished with 16 points, accounted for four 3-pointers, and Abby McCarter totaled three in a nine-point showing.
Jenna Hare again paced the Lady Pats in scoring, pumping in 25 points. Hayley Grubb contributed 11.
Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross had 25 points of her own. Keeley Canter tallied 11.
Science Hill 65, Port Charlotte 23
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Kathryne Patton scored 17 points, Colleen Coughlin came through with 14 and the Lady ’Toppers demolished the Lady Pirates in the Wally Keller Classic.