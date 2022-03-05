SALEM — Virginia High’s boys basketball team ran into the Radford buzzsaw that just kept on chugging in Friday's VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal round.

The efficient Bobcats (19-4) shot an impressive 20-for-37 in claiming a 67-49 victory at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

Nate Wesley fired in 20 points to lead Radford. Sophomore Gavin Cormany netted 13, Landen Clark had 12 and Isaiah Austin finished with 10. The Bobcats will get a rematch of the Region 2C championship game on Monday against James River, which upended Union in double overtime in the other semifinal.

The Bearcats (18-10) were making their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2013. Ajaani Delaney was the high man with 20 points.

“We played hard all year and I told them in the locker room that we had a magical season getting to this point,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallisahw said. “We weren’t satisfied tonight, but Radford is a really good team.”

Dante Worley also finished in double figures, contributing 10 points.

Virginia High was down by 12 at the halftime break, but Radford went on a 9-0 run and the Bobcats’ lead ballooned to 21 in a hurry.

“We knew that we were going up against a tough team tonight,” Gallishaw said. “Our guys played hard, but it just wasn’t enough.

“Radford is very well coached and they play really good defense.”

CLASS 1 QUARTERFINALS

Auburn 65, Eastside 30

RINER — Junior Samuel Duncan scored 18 points and senior Ethan Millirons added 15 to lead host Auburn into the VHSL Class 1 semifinals.

The Eagles (21-6) hit 11 3-pointers, led by Duncan's four. Jaxon Warren and Coahan Gordon, both sophomores, hit three treys each and Millirons, the team's only senior starter, made one.

Eastside (19-11) suffered through a tough shooting night. The Spartans made only three field goals in the first half — all by Eli McCoy — and only seven for the game.

McCoy, a junior, finished with 12 points.

The Eagles outrebounded the Spartans 46-28.

Auburn, eyeing its second state title in the past three seasons, will host Twin Springs on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Class 1 semifinals.