JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett rolled to a 77-57 boys basketball win over Twin Springs on Saturday at the Pioneer Gym.
The Pioneers thwarted the Titans behind Jacob Ayers’ 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, plus 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Dawson Wagner.
Gage Peterson ended with a double- double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Seth Britton finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Crockett’s balanced effort offset a 30-point performance by Twin Springs’ Connor Lane. Nathan Elliott added 15 points.
GIRLS
David Crockett 64, Twin Springs 16
JONESBOROUGH — With Kadence Fannon scoring 15 points and Lacey Byrd producing 12 points and eight rebounds, the Lady Pioneers won handily.
Emily Trivette also finished with a dozen points, and Hailey Wilson grabbed 11 rebounds. Elizabeth Wheeley and Nora Walters each totaled eight boards, and freshman point guard Bella Ferguson dished out five assists.
Chloe Gilmer had six points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Titans.
Farragut 58, Sullivan East 49
JOHNSON CITY — Keeleigh Rogers pumped through 22 points, Avery Strickland came through with 15 and Farragut bested Sullivan East in the DoubleTree Roundball event at Science Hill.
Ashlyn Sheridan added 11 points for Farragut. The Lady Patriots, who trailed only 38-37 going into the fourth quarter, were paced by Jenna Hare’s 19 points.
Greeneville 59, Science Hill 56
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady ’Toppers rallied from an early 17-4 hole but couldn’t work their way past the Lady Greene Devils (9-1) in the DoubleTree Roundball showcase.
Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey put up 37 points to lead all scorers.
Science Hill (6-3) again had early turnover problems, something that haunted the team in the end.
Amaya Redd led Science Hill with 10 points. Friday night’s hero, Kathryne Patton, finished with nine points.