EWING — In a Cumberland District boys basketball game that produced 25 3-point buckets, Thomas Walker put away visiting Castlewood 79-61 on Monday night.
The Pioneers converted 15 treys, including six by Cameron Grabeel. Brad McCoy supplied eight of the Blue Devils’ 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 29 points.
Ultimately, Thomas Walker took the 24 points it received from Grabeel and won the battle of teams seeking victory No. 1 in district play.
Zack Kidwell pitched in 18 points, Larry Hart 14 and Adam Hollandsworth 11 for Thomas Walker (4-10, 1-5).
McCoy was one of three players to finish in double-digit scoring for Castlewood (4-11, 0-6). Caden Dishman hit for 14 points and Joshua Hall netted 10.
Wise Central 67, Lee 48
NORTON — One of these teams was going to pick up its first Mountain 7 District win, and Central (2-16 1-8) was the one to do it, putting away the Generals with a 22-6 fourth quarter.
Ethan Collins emerged as Central’s main man, cutting loose for 34 points. Braeden Church did his part with 14 points.
Lee (2-13, 0-5) was spearheaded by Brayden Hammonds with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Caleb Leonard scored 15.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 55, Lee 44
BEN HUR — Lakin Burke amassed 12 of her game-high 30 points in a 17-8 fourth quarter for the Lady Pioneers (11-6).
Patricia Bigge added 17 points to the victory.
Madison Jessee paced the Lady Generals (3-10) with 14 points. Cassidy Hammonds and Chloe Calton added nine each.