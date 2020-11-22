BLUFF CITY — The Sullivan East boys basketball team had five players reach double figures in scoring and flattened KACHEA 99-46 on Saturday at the Dyer Dome.
The Patriots also won handily over visiting South Greene, prevailing 70-48.
John Waldon poured in 18 points and sank four of Sullivan East’s 11 3-pointers against KACHEA. Dylan Bartley accounted for 11 points, and Branden Standbridge, Isaac Grubbs and Austin Davis each added 10.
Landon Fuller handled the bulk of the Wildcats’ scoring, racking up 31 points. He drained nine of KACHEA’s dozen treys.
Bartley was high man against South Greene with 14 points. Austin Davis contributed 13 and Ethan Bradford chipped in 10.
Isaac Hoese had 13 points and Conner Marshall scored 11 for the Rebels.
SCIENCE HILL 59, STONE MEMORIAL 52
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers opened the second half with an 11-0 run to subdue the Panthers.
Keynan Cutlip scored a game-high 25 points for Science Hill (2-0). He hit a number of big shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 14.
Stone Memorial rallied to pull back within three with 40 seconds left in the game before Cutlip and Laithen Shingledecker put it away at the free-throw line.
Will Hecker scored 15 points, Zach Boyd had 13 and Jack Eldridge added 10 for Stone Memorial.
UNICOI COUNTY 57, TENNESSEE HIGH 44
ERWIN — The Blue Devils pulled away in the third quarter to take the win over the visiting Vikings.
Lucas Slagle led Unicoi County with a dozen points. Ty Johnson hit double digits with 10.
Wade Witcher and Bradley Dufore each scored 11 points to lead Tennessee High.
GIRLS
SULLIVAN EAST 67, STATE LINE RUSH 39
SULLIVAN EAST 70, STATE LINE RUSH 33
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare pumped through 24 points, Hayley Grubb hit 20 and the Lady Patriots rolled past Virginia’s State Line Rush in the first of their two meetings on the day.
Hannah Hodge contributed 14 points in the victory, which saw the Lady Patriots zip out to a 42-12 lead at the halftime break.
State Line placed three players in double digits. Rebekah Clark put up 13 points, Adan Clark added 12 and Haley Smith had 10.
In Round 2, Hare came through with 25 points. Grubb put 12 points and Emma Aubrey 10 toward the winning cause.
Clark tossed in 11 for State Line.
TENNESSEE HIGH 62, CHUCKEY-DOAK 38
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kim Bright logged her 200th career victory as coach of the Lady Vikings, who dumped Chuckey-Doak behind a 16-point performance from Riley Fritts.
Madison Blair added 12 points and Kendall Cross 10 to Tennessee High’s effort.
Topping the Lady Black Knights was Taliah Johnson with 10 points.
The Lady Vikings outscored Chuckey-Doak 39-15 in the opening half.