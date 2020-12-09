CHURCH HILL — Austin Davis scored 23 points and the Sullivan East boys basketball team dealt Volunteer its first loss of the season, 83-68 on Tuesday inside the Falcons’ Nest.
Dylan Bartley totaled 18 points and Ethan Bradford 17 in the Patriots’ victory. Mason Montgomery finished with eight.
Andrew Knittel was the leader for Volunteer with 14 points. Bradin Minton ended with a dozen points and Garrison Barrett scored eight.
Sullivan North 49 Johnson County 48
KINGSPORT — The Golden Raiders came up with a defensive stop with one second remaining to take the dramatic victory over the Longhorns.
Bryson Vance paced Sullivan North with 16 points. Isaiah Pruitt scored 13 and Jacob Cross closed with 10.
Zack Parsons led Johnson County with 14 points. Clayton Cross had 11 and Jackson Earnhardt had 10.
Unicoi 56, Cherokee 42
ROGERSVILLE — Sophomores Lucas Slagle and Grant Hensley combined for 35 points to power the Blue Devils to the road win over the Chiefs.
Slagle finished with 18 points and Hensley had 17.
Jacob Sattler had a game-high 19 points to lead Cherokee. Carter Metz came through with 14.
University High 72 KACHEA 28
JOHNSON CITY — University High romped inside Brooks Gym.
Leading 15-9 at the end of one quarter, the Bucs outscored the Wildcats 57-19 the rest of the game.
Kaleb Meredith led the Bucs with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. He hit 13 of 24 shots from the field.
Joseph Kent posted 11 points and nine rebounds. Ben Vargo hit three shots from 3-point range and finished with 11 points.
Will Joyner was the leading scorer for KACHEA with 12 points. Landon Fuller added six.
Science Hill 83, THS 62
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Amare Redd poured in 24 points despite picking up two early fouls in the Hilltoppers’ Big 7 Conference rout of the Vikings inside Viking Hall. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound workhorse netted 20 of his total in the second half.
Keynan Cutlip added 15 points and Laithen Shingledecker scored 10 first-half points on his way to 12 for the game for Science Hill.
Wade Witcher scored 17 points for Tennessee High, which starts three sophomores and two juniors. Brandon Dufore added 11 and Braden Wilhoit, Marcus Phelps and Kenyae Carter scored 10 apiece.
GIRLS
Johnson County 51 Sullivan North 30
KINGSPORT — Emmy Miller scored 19 points and the Lady Longhorns pulled away from the Lady Raiders in the second half.
Sadie Stout accounted for 11 points in the Johnson County victory.
Mandy Winters and Lily Crawford each scored eight to lead Sullivan North.
Chuckey-Doak 54 University High 31
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Knights held the Lady Bucs scoreless in the first quarter and took a 26-3 halftime lead breezing to the road victory.
Earendia Davis led Chuckey-Doak with 17 points.
Delaney Trosin came on strong to score 14 and Ryleigh Owen hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for University High.