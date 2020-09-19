MAYNARDVILLE — Freshman Dominic Cross scored three long touchdowns, finishing with 150 rushing yards and returning a kickoff 98 yards, and Sullivan East pulled away or a 35-12 Region 1-4A victory over Union County on Friday night.
Cross had TD runs of 61 and 63 yards among his 13 carries.
Patriots quarterback Seth Dalton ran for touchdowns of 10 and 5 yards to put his team up 13-0. He also completed 7 of 10 passes for 66 yards.
Union County completed 14 of 38 passes for 289 yards but totaled four interceptions. Luke Hare had two of the picks for East, plus he totaled four tackles and 54 yards on four receptions.
The Patriots’ Chet Bryant totaled six tackles and Kaden Roberts picked off a pass.
SOUTH GREENE 45, SULLIVAN NORTH 6
GREENEVILLE — Luke Myers had a five-touchdown game in the Rebels' rout of the visiting Golden Raiders.
Myers threw for two touchdowns, rushed for two more and returned an interception for another score.
Sullivan North, playing its first game in 22 days because of the coronavirus-related issues, was competitive in the first quarter but fell behind 35-6 at the half.
Isaiah Pruitt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Wills for the Golden Raiders' only score.
DAVID CROCKETT 49, COCKE COUNTY 12
NEWPORT — Prince Kollie scored three touchdowns for the Pioneers, who rocketed to victory in this Region 1-5A game.
Kollie, the Notre Dame commit, scored on runs of 15, 5 and 18 yards. He also had a 27-yard scamper to set up a score.
Brenden Reid scored twice, once on a 45-yard interception return and again on a 6-yard run that was set up by a reception by his brother Braeden Reid.
Jordan Williams forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown for Crockett (3-2, 2-0 Region 1-5A).
Crockett’s final score came with the youngsters in and it was a 12-yard pass from Jake Fox to Dylan Callahan.
Cock County fell to 1-4, 0-1.
SCIENCE HILL 35, JEFFERSON COUNTY 12
DANDRIDGE — Baylor Brock stepped in front of a short pass a little over a minute before halftime and raced into the end zone for a pick-6, spurring the Hilltoppers to the Region 1-6A road win.
Science Hill (4-1, 2-0) exploded for 21 points in the third quarter to subdue upstart Jefferson County (0-5, 0-2).
Jaxon Diamond put on another impressive show for the Hilltoppers by completing 14 of 27 throws for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
ELIZABETHTON 63, GRAINGER 16
RUTLEDGE — Bryson Rollins scored on a pair of 1-yard quarterback sneaks and hit Parker Hughes with a touchdown pass for the Cyclones, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
Hughes posted two touchdown receptions on the night, one on Jake Roberts’ halfback option pass. Roberts returned an interception 56 yards for a score, Ladarian Avery had two rushing TDs and Nate Stephens scored on the ground.
Elizabethton, which led 35-8 at halftime, piled up 499 yards of total offense.
CLOUDLAND 49, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield rushed for two touchdowns after scoring on a 56-yard interception return, aiding a one-sided Region 1-1A win for the Highlanders.
Birchfield’s three trips to paydirt were sandwiched between a pair of Chase Shell to Bentley Gilbert TD throws, covering 6 and 56 yards. Caleb Sluder’s 7-yard rush capped the final scoring drive in a 42-0 first half.
Tanner Blevins ran for a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter, then Gilbert nailed his fifth extra-point kick.
Birchfield carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards, helping the Highlanders outgain the Indians 284-52 in total offense.
Elijah Holtsclaw intercepted a pass for Cloudland, which got 64 yards on two Samuel Birchfield punt returns.
UNAKA 24, JELLICO 14
ELIZABETHTON — Daniel Shearl accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions in a key Unaka win.
Shearl’s first pickoff gave the Rangers possession at Jellico’s 45-yard line about four minutes into the contest, setting up his 12-yard scoring run. Before the first quarter was through, he intercepted another pass and raced 68 yards to paydirt to make it 12-0.
William Mancini’s 11-yard TD scamper, combined with quarterback Joseph Paul’s 2-point conversion, narrowed the gap to 12-8 early in the second period.
Unaka, however, received the second-half kickoff and marched in for a 3-yard Shearl TD run. He scored again — 12-yard run — with around seven minutes to play, putting the game out of reach.
JOHNSON COUNTY 34, WEST GREENE 13
MOUNTAIN CITY — Sophomore quarterback Dalton Brown rushed for four touchdowns and ran in a pair of 2-point conversions for the Longhorns.
Brown had a breakaway run of 77 yards in addition to scoring on runs of 3, 7 and 3 yards. He finished with over 100 yards rushing, as did Stacy Greer.
Freshman quarterback Connor Simcox threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Walker for Johnson County’s final score.