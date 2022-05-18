WISE — Ridgeview scored eight runs over the final two innings to pull out an 11-6 win over Gate City in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District tournament softball semifinals at Bill Dotson Sr. Field.
Caiti Hill was 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice in addition to going all seven innings in the circle.
Gate City took the early advantage in the third inning. Kady Davidson had a two-run double, Makayla Bays swatted a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame and the Lady Blue Devils took a 5-2 lead.
McKinley Owens hit a solo homer the following inning to trim the Lady Wolfpack’s deficit to two.
Ridgeview then took over in the sixth, which saw RBI singles by Hill, McKenna McFall and Macee Hensley.
McFall finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brooke Frazier had two hits and two RBIs, and Braelynn Strouth had two hits and scored twice. Owens also had two hits.
Davidson and Bays each had three hits to lead the Lady Devils. KK Baker, Abby Davidson Addie Gibson had two hits apiece for Gate City.
Wise Central 12, Abingdon 2
WISE — Gracie Mullins belted a two-run home run, drove in three runs and scored three to power the Lady Warriors past the Lady Falcons in the Mountain 7 semifinals.
With the game tied at 2, Central exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to claim the mercy-rule win.
Jill Sturgill went 2-for-2 and scored twice. Taylor Cochran also scored two runs, and Katherine Hopkins had two hits and reached base three times.
Bayleigh Allison did her job in the circle, allowing Abingdon only three hits. One was a solo home run by Kendel Yates.
BOYS TENNIS
Thomas Walker’s Diego Zamora-Gonzalez won the sub-regional tournament on Tuesday.
He and runner-up Sam Gibson of Castlewood both qualified for the Region 2D singles tournament.