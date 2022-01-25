NICKELSVILLE — Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 54 points to launch Twin Springs to a 73-43 rout of Cloudland on Monday night in an interstate boys basketball matchup.
Owens cut loose for 28 points, making four 3-point buckets along the way. He also hit 6 of 7 from the foul line. Lane’s 26-point showing included eight successful free throws in 10 attempts.
Jacob Street led the Highlanders with 11 points.
The Titans had the game well in hand at halftime, leading 35-16.
Thomas Walker 68, Lee 42
EWING — Zack Kidwell racked up 23 points and Cameron Grabeel deposited 18, including four 3-pointers, in Thomas Walker’s decisive win at home.
Nick Kimberlin chipped in eight points for the Pioneers.
Braydon Hammonds put up 17 points to pace the Generals, who were within four points, 30-26, at the half. Brynnen Pendergraft contributed 11.
Thomas Walker’s 22-7 third quarter broke open the game.
Elizabethton 68, J.I. Burton 63
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts and J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell went point for point, each scoring 30, but the Cyclones found the edge on their home court.
Roberts, who broke the 1,000-point career mark during the game, connected on four 3- pointers. Campbell canned a trio of 3s.
Seth Carter had 12 points for Elizabethton, which trailed 51-50 entering the fourth quarter.
Lonnie Lindsey scored nine and Noa Godsey eight for Burton.
Volunteer 61, Cocke County 60
NEWPORT — Andrew Knittel dropped in the first of two foul shots with 1.6 seconds to play, breaking a 60-60 tie and lifting the Falcons to a tough road win.
Knittel intentionally missed his second attempt.
Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett tallied 14 of his team-high 17 points after halftime. Joltin Harrison contributed 11, Cason Christian 10, Knittel nine and Jon Wes Lovelace eight.
Kyler Hayes crafted a 21-point showing for Cocke County. Lakkin France scored 10 and Oren Hazelwood nine.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 52, Lee 34
EWING — Thomas Walker stifled Lee in the opening half, holding the Lady Generals to 12 points in the nondistrict matchup. The Lady Pioneers tossed in 29 before the break to assume control.
Lakin Burke had 15 points for the winners. Eden Muncy and Autumn Collingsworth contributed nine and eight, respectively.
Madison Jessee sank four 3-pointers in an 18-point effort for Lee, and Cassidy Hammonds added 10 points.
Cloudland 53, Twin Springs 27
NICKELSVILLE — Kayla Dunn was a bright spot for the Lady Titans, producing 14 points and a pair of steals.
Twin Springs’ Chloe Gilmer added seven points and six rebounds.