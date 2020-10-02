KINGSPORT — The Sullivan North volleyball team closed out its tenure at J. Richard Carroll Gymnasium with a 25-19, 25-17 and 25-5 sweep of District 1-A opponent Happy Valley on Thursday night.
Senior setter Landrey McGlothlin led the way with 45 assists, six kills and five digs.
Lily Crawford tallied a double-double with 14 digs and 12 kills while Kylie Glover chipped in 15 digs.
Senior Hannah Mullins led the Lady Golden Raiders’ defense with 28 digs.
“It’s really just surreal and it’s hard to believe that it’s our last game here,” McGlothlin said. “I think we made the best out of it, though.
“I feel like we can do really well in this next game against North Greene. We almost beat them last time, but I think if we play like we know how to that we can take them down.”
Sullivan North (11-7, 4-4) will be the No. 3 seed in the District 1-A tournament and will take on No. 2 North Greene Tuesday.
Elizabethton defeats South
ELIZABETHTON — Mattie Davis had 12 kills and eight blocks as Elizabethton defeated Sullivan South 3-2 (25-22, 25-16, 8-25, 16-25, 15-9).
Brittany Kitchens tallied 11 kills and 19 digs, while Kallista DePrimo’s double-double was 11 kills and 11 digs. Grace Martin and Cheyenne Poiroux led the defensive efforts with 25 and 22 digs, respectively.
Freshman setter Makiah Williams had 41 assists.
Volunteer defeats KACHEA
Volunteer blanked KACHEA 5-0 on Thursday night to finish off a memorable week when the Lady Falcons won three games and outscored their opponents by a combined 13-0 score.
Alyssa Chappell was the offensive leader for the Lady Falcons with two goals and an assist.
Sara Winegar, Kristen Flack and Emma Lukens each had a goal and an assist.
Erin Smallwood was in goal for the shutout.
Volunteer posted shutout wins over Sullivan South and David Crockett earlier in the week.
Girls soccer
Dobyns-Bennett 1, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Emilee Lane scored the match’s only goal in the 20th minute to lead the Lady Indians past the Lady Cyclones.
Dobyns-Bennett successfully controlled possession throughout the match, giving Elizabethton little chance to score.
Science Hill 7, Providence Academy 1
Hannah Dawson scored a hat trick and Science Hill rolled to a 7-1 girls’ soccer win at Providence Academy.
Besides her three goals, Katie Wilson scored twice and had an assist.
Megan Burleson and Taylor Jones each had one goal. Meggie Powell, Sarah Luna, Kinley Thompson and Burleson also had assists for Science Hill.
It was the first loss of the season for Providence.
Katie Loran had the Lady Knights’ lone score.