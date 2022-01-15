LEXINGTON, Va. — East Rockingham turned the tables on Union in the Rock the Ribbon Roundball Shootout.
North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel blazed in 34 points and the Eagles, the team the Bears beat last February for the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball championship, rallied for a 50-44 win on Friday at Rock Bridge High School.
Union (6-4) scored the first eight points — all by Bradley Bunch, who fired in 11 in the opening period and finished with 19.
East Rockingham (8-3) didn’t take its first lead until six minutes remained in the fourth but outscored Union 18-8 in the decisive period.
Nickel hit 14 consecutive free throws, missing only the first and last of his 16 attempts, and went 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Nickel, who is averaging 33 points a game, also grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots and had two steals.
Jayden Hicks added 10 points for the Eagles, who had only two others score.
Malachi Jenkins finished with a game-high 11 rebounds, seven on the offensive end, and eight points and two steals for Union. Bunch also had nine boards, three steals and two blocked shots.
Noah Jordan added nine points with seven rebounds and Caiden Bartee also scored eight for the Bears, who play Oak Hill Red on Saturday in a schedule switch. Union was supposed to face Liberty Bedford in the 17-team event, but the Minutemen had to drop out because of coronavirus- related issues.
Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31
CLINCHPORT — Ethan Chavez finished with 14 points, Kaden Chavez came through with nine and the Eagles pulled out a win in a defensive battle with their Cumberland District rivals.
Rye Cove held Thomas Walker to 12 points in the second half.
Nick Kimberlin finished with 10 points to lead the Pioneers.
Sullivan East 75, Tennessee High 63
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots took control in the third quarter to down Tennessee High in an Upper Lakes Conference battle.
Ahead by three at the half, Sullivan East pushed its lead to 14 heading in to the final quarter.
Braden Standbridge led a balanced Patriots attack with 17 points. Masun Tate was right behind him with 16 points and Dylan Bartley put up 15. Ashton Davison was the fourth East player to hit double figures after scoring 10.
Brandon Dufore went 10-for-12 at the free-throw line and led the Vikings with 22 points. Ty Hopson added 19 points for Tennessee High, which made an 20 of 25 free-throw attempts.
Science Hill 89, Alcoa 59
JOHNSON CITY — Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip combined for 54 points to lead the Hilltoppers.
Livingston’s tally was 28 points, including a rim-rattling dunk at the end of the third quarter. Cutlip finished with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in a turnover-free effort.
Micheaus Rowe added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win.
Jahvin Carter led Alcoa with 27 points.
Hampton 64, North Greene 54
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles had 13 points, three steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs, who took sole possession of first place in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Michael Harrison had 10 points and four assists and Morgan Lyons totaled nine points and four assists for Hampton.
University High 58, Cloudland 31
ROAN MOUNTAIN — John Carter guided the Bucs to the win over the Highlanders with a 26-point effort. AJ Murphy came through with another 12 points.
Dylan Shell led Cloudland with nine points and Gage McKinney ended with eight.
Providence Academy 84, Oak Hill Red 64
MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — Andrew Lawrence hit 12 3-point shots in a 38-point performance for Providence Academy.
Jayme Peay added to the total with 23 points and Thomas Messimer contributed 13, including three shots behind the arc. Overall, the Knights connected on 17 3-pointers.
Aiden Miller and Jalen St. Clair scored 23 apiece for the Warriors.
GIRLS
Eastside 63, Castlewood 28
COEBURN — The Lady Spartans overwhelmed the Lady Devils in the Cumberland District contest behind 21 points from Taylor Clay.
Lexi Love accounted for 17 points and Carter Powers came through with 14 in the Eastside victory.
Montana Sutherland had the range with four 3-pointers to lead Castlewood with 16.
Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38
CLINCHPORT — Tenley Jackson totaled 13 points and the visiting Lady Pioneers edged the Lady Eagles to stay unbeaten in Cumberland District play.
Lakin Burke scored 12 points and Eden Muncy closed with nine.
Kaylee Lamb was Rye Cove’s top scorer with 12 points and Naquila Harless contributed 10.
Richlands 44, Virginia High 41
RICHLANDS — Jaylin Altizer scored 14 points to lead the Blue Tornado past the Lady Bearcats.
Erica Lamie added nine points for Richlands, which won its seventh straight game.
The loss overshadowed a 24-point, 10-rebound performance by Virginia High’s Dianna Spence.
Tri-Cities Christian 59, Clinch 19
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon and Madison Huskins finished with 20 points apiece to pace the Lady Eagles.
Tori Faut had 11 of Clinch’s 19 points.
Science Hill 49, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 37
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lexi Green had 11 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers to the win in the She Got Game Classic.
Kathryne Patton and Nae Marion added 10 apiece.
The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based Lady Lancers were led by Aubrey Stevenson with 12 points.
Cloudland 72, University High 16
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders dominated from the opening tip, taking a 39-8 halftime lead and rolling to the victory.
Karah Fields led Cloudland with 18 points.
Cherokee 57, Chuckey-Doak 30
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs raced out to an 18-point halftime lead in their Thursday conquest of the Lady Knights.
Macy McDavid posted a 14-point effort to lead Cherokee. Emma Houck scored 10 and Olivia Sanders had eight.
Kennedy Brown led Chuckey-Doak with eight points.