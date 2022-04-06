MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A whirlwind tournament continued for Thomas Walker pitcher Eden Muncy.
On the heels of Monday’s perfect game in which she fanned 21 of 21 batters, the sophomore ace struck out 25 on Tuesday in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.
The Lady Pioneers edged Kentucky’s Casey County 5-4 before whipping Myrtle Beach High 6-0 in four innings at the Grand Strand Softball Classic. Muncy faced 12 batters against Myrtle Beach and struck out each one.
Muncy helped herself out against the Lady Seahawks by collecting a double, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Gracee Greer went 2-for-2, scored twice and swiped four bags.
Greer doubled, singled and scored twice against Casey County. In addition to ringing up 13 Ks, Muncy banged out a pair of triples and produced two runs.
Rylee Lawson recorded six strikeouts for Thomas Walker.
John Battle 8, Union 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Eden Wallace totaled four RBIs in a 2-for-3, two-run showing and Hanna Jo McReynolds, homered, doubled twice and drove in two for the Lady Trojans, who scored five runs in the sixth.
McReynolds also pitched a complete game, amassing seven strikeouts against one walk. Charleigh Gobble doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Battle.
Megan Day finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Bears.
Lee 14, Harlan County 4
BEN HUR — Chloe Calton ripped a pair of home runs and pitcher Kamrin Bishop allowed just two earned runs in the Lady Generals’ run-rule win.
The game ended on Keegan Johnson’s triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.
BASEBALL
Bell County 12, Thomas Walker 8
EWING — Jordan Bertram homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 day for Thomas Walker.
Jacob McCurry was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Cameron Grabeel went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The game ended after 4½ innings because of rain.
Ridgeview 6, Lee High 5
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill lofted a game-winning sacrifice fly to score Brandon Beavers for the walk-off win, which came after an overthrow at third base.
Brady Fleming went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, Terran Owens had a two-run double and Beavers pitched two innings of relief for the decision.
Luke Parsons, Jacob Crouse and Brennon Ely each collected two hits for the Generals. Parsons homered and Crouse doubled. Jacob Leonard was 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly, sac bunt and three stolen bases.
Sullivan East 10, Happy Valley 0
BLUFF CITY — Lexie McDuffie allowed three hits and struck out six in the complete- game nonconference win.
Olivia Ashbrook had a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Patriots. Katie Botts and Cassie Littleford each supplied two hits and an RBI apiece, and Jayla Vance stole two bases and plated two runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 0
KINGSPORT — Maddox DeVinney had a hat trick, taking just seven shots, to power the Indians’ rout of the District 1-AAA rival Wolves.
Lucas Park netted two goals and Grayson Hammond, Lucas Park, Tobias Winkler, Cooper Martin, Owen Condon each contributed one in the mercy-rule victory.
Unicoi County 7, Volunteer 1
ERWIN — The Falcons got on the board first when Dawson Dykes scored on a penalty kick, but Keilet Rodriguez exploded for four goals in the District 1-AA win.
Bryan Espinoza answered Volunteer’s goal before Rodriguez’s back-to-back-to-back-to-back goals. Emilio Soto and Kevin Espinoza added tallies, and Ivan Luquin had three assists.
Elizabethton 1, Tennessee High 0
ELIZABETHTON — Andrew Ferguson scored off an Eli Williams assist in the 25th minute to lift Elizabethton.
Goalkeeper Mason Williams kept the clean sheet.