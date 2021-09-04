MARION — Ethan Mullins accounted for two touchdowns, the second on a 103-yard interception return, and the Wise Central football team raced past Marion in a 42-7 nondistrict victory Friday night.
After Marion lost a fumble on its 36-yard line, Mullins took a handoff and scampered for the game’s opening points.
The Scarlet Hurricanes countered to make it 7-7, but the tie was quickly snapped when Dustin Sturgill broke one down the middle from midfield.
Matthew Boggs and Tyson Tester rushed for short-range touchdowns before Mullins produced his defensive score. Alec Jent later scored on a 3-yard sweep.
Braeden Church and Talan Yates contributed interceptions for the Warriors.
HONAKER 49, CASTLEWOOD 7
HONAKER — With Aidan Lowe authoring three second- quarter touchdowns, two of them on long receptions, the Tigers rolled past the Blue Devils
After a scoreless first quarter, Lowe ran for a 1-yard score before catching Sean Gill touchdown tosses of 66 and 43 yards to give Honaker a 22-0 halftime lead.
Lowe turned in a three-catch, 116-yard performance and Jax Horn carried the ball seven times for 61 yards and a TD.
Horn also scored on a 51-yard fumble return.
Nathaniel Deel turned his lone carry into a 43-yard score and Wesley Hurley had an 18-yard TD run.
Malachi Lowe recorded seven tackles — 2½ for loss — in the victory.
Slade Castle was a bright spot for the Blue Devils gaining 119 yards on 22 carries. Landon Taylor was good for the lone Castlewood touchdown, making it a 22-7 game early in the third quarter.
HOLSTON 41, TWIN SPRINGS 16
DAMASCUS — Holston knocked off Twin Springs with help from a 32-point third quarter.
Ryan Horne and Eli McCoy scored Twin Springs’ two touchdowns, both of which came in the wild third quarter. Horne picked up 59 yards on nine carries, while McCoy had 47 on seven and scored on a pair of two-point conversions.
Brycen Sheets had a pair of short touchdown runs for Holston, while Jordan Ezzell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and Trent Johnson added 78 and another score.
CHRISTIANSBURG 33, ABINGDON 27
ABINGDON — Luke Honaker rushed for 117 yards on three carries for the Falcons, but it wasn’t enough.
Malique Hounshell added 98 yards and scored two touchdowns for Abingdon,which led 27-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lucas Brooks passed for 123 yards and was intercepted once.
Christiansburg quarterback Casey Graham was 11 of 19 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception.
HAMPTON 54, AVERY COUNTY 26
HAMPTON — Conor Jones threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more for the Bulldogs.
Jones completed 8 of 11 passes for 148 yards. Michael Harrison caught touchdown passes of 40 and 24 yards and kicked four extra points. Chance Point had a 27-yard TD catch.
Jones’ scoring runs covered 27 and 5 yards.
Hampton rushed for 319 yards and finished with 528 total yards. Johnathan Greenwell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Levi Lunsford ran for 87 yards and the game-opening score.
SULLIVAN EAST 20, GRAINGER 6
BLUFF CITY — Hunter Brown caught 10 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Patriots to the win over the Grizzlies.
Drake Fisher hit 15 of 19 passes for 189 yards, and Kaden Roberts led the rushing attack. The Patriots went 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, and the defense made a pair of key fourth-down stops, including a goal-line stand with two seconds left in the first half.
Cainji Long gave the Grizzlies the early lead with a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown, but the Patriots controlled the rest of the game, taking a knee on the Grainger 2-yard line to end the game.
LOUDON 34, DANIEL BOONE 21
LOUDON — Aiden Riner produced touchdown runs of 2 and 48 yards for the Trailblazers in the nonconference loss to the Redskins.
Landon Kirkpatrick had a 42-yard touchdown reception from Kaleb Worley.
Daniel Boone trailed 14-7 at the half.