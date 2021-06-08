WISE — Ethan Mullins hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Wise Central defeated Union 8-7 in the first round of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament on Tuesday at Shupe Field.
Tyson Tester, onboard with a single, also scored on the decisive homer. Preston Joyner had two hits and drove in three runs for the Warriors. Logan Sartin scored two runs.
Evan Stanley was the winning pitcher after allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out nine batters over six innings. Ben Brickey struck out two in a perfect seventh for the save.
Zac Mullins, Eli Blanton and Seth Cox each drove in a run for Union.
Central will play Gate City in the tournament semifinals Thursday.
John Battle 8, Lee High 3
BRISTOL, Va. — Braxton Emmerson and Landon Odum combined to limit Lee to four hits in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 tournament win.
Emmerson worked five innings and allowed two hits. Odum went two innings and gave up two hits.
Zach Smith and Bryson Almany each had two hits for Battle, which took advantage of four Lee errors to score six unearned runs.
Battle advanced to a tournament semifinal clash with top-seeded Abingdon.
J.I. Burton 6, Thomas Walker 4
NORTON — Cam Sergent hit a two-run single to key a three-run fifth inning, leading Burton to a victory over Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
After Burton scored in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Cameron Graybeel to grab a 4-3 lead, the Raiders tied it up on D.J. Branham’s groundout, leading to Sergent’s big hit.
Sergent drove in three runs for Burton. Branham had two RBIs and Jaymen Buchanan scored twice.
Adam Hollandsworth had two hits for Thomas Walker.
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 4
COEBURN — Tanner Perry drove in three runs and Jaxsyn Collins and Eli McCoy combined on a one-hitter for the Spartans, who rolled in the semifinals of the Cumberland tournament.
Blake Jones counted two doubles among his three hits. Perry, Collins, Will Stansberry and Isaiah Sexton each had two hits for Eastside.
Collins struck out 12 batters in six innings while allowing one hit.
The Spartans will host J.I. Burton on Thursday in the championship game. The Titans and Thomas Walker will face off in consolation play.
SOFTBALL
Twin Springs 10, Rye Cove 1
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans blew open the game by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth inning, advancing to the second round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Hurling a complete game, Megan Dougherty held Rye Cove to five hits. She helped herself out by banging out a pair of hits in three at-bats.
Lexi Austin topped Twin Springs offensively, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs. Alyssa McCracken was 1-for-1 with a double and three walks.
Kourtney Sluss starred for the Lady Eagles in a 3-for-3 day. Lexie Rhoten belted a fifth-inning home run.
The Lady Titans will go to top-seeded Eastside on Wednesday for the semifinals.
Wise Central 19, Union 2
WISE — Behind a pair of home runs and five RBIs from Emily Sturgill, the Lady Warriors roared to a five-inning, opening-round victory in the Mountain 7 tournament.
Working from the top of the order, Sturgill went 3-for-4 and scored three times.
Taylor Cochran and Maggie Shell each went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Alexis Baker and Baylee Collins added 2-for-3, two-RBI showings — both rapping out a double — with Baker also scoring twice.
Socking a double in a 1-for-1 effort, Jillian Sturgill also had three runs and three walks. Bayleigh Allison contributed a double and two RBIs.
Sydney Maddux doubled in a 1-for-2, two-RBI performance. Addison Toney drew three bases on balls.
Ridgeview 4, Lee 3
CLINTWOOD — Laci Williams allowed just two earned runs and struck out seven en route to the complete-game victory.
Braelyn Strouth went 2-for-3 and stole a pair of bases for the Lady Wolfpack, who pulled out the win in the Mountain 7 tournament’s opening round. Maggie Grant went 1-for-2 with two runs and a walk.
Ally Bowen led the Lady Generals with a 2-for-2 showing. She and Sybella Yeary, who finished 2-for-4, both socked a double. Chloe Calton contributed two RBIs.
Ridgeview and Wise Central will face off in Wednesday’s semifinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 4, Gate City 3, 2OT
BIG STONE GAP — Emma Hemphill capped her hat trick by scoring the game-winning penalty kick in a first-round Mountain 7 District tournament thriller.
Kyndra Horner added a goal and Isabella Blagg one assist for the Lady Bears.
Union net-minder Shay Henderson amassed 10 saves.
Grace Mullins accounted for all of Gate City goals and Rebekah Reid had an assist. Brooklyn Smith made a whopping 15 saves in goal.
Union will travel to No. 1 seed Central for Wednesday’s semifinals.