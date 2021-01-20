ABINGDON — Still standing tall in the Mountain 7 District, Abingdon held off Gate City 65-51 in a boys basketball matchup Tuesday night.
Jake Thacker had a nice outing with 22 points to lead the Falcons (9-1, 8-1). Evan Ramsey contributed 14 points and Chase Hungate had 12.
Gate City (4-5, 3-5) had four players in double figures: Eli McMurray (12), Eli Starnes (11) Jacob Taylor (10) and Matthew Gose (10).
Union 74, Lee High 28
BEN HUR — Bradley Bunch totaled 24 points to power the Bears’ Mountain 7 win on the road.
Noah Jordan added 11 points, and Caiden Bartee and Alex Rasnick had 10 apiece for Union (7-2, 7-1).
Dylan Fannon was the leading scorer for Lee (2-5, 1-5) with 14 points.
Ridgeview 69, Wise Central 27
NORTON — The Wolfpack sped off with a runaway Mountain 7 win, thanks in a big way to Gabe Brown’s 30-point explosion.
Teammate Cannan Hill chipped in with 17 points for Ridgeview (7-3, 5-3), which led by 18 at halftime then outscored Wise 22-5 in the third quarter.
Ben Brickey had eight points for Central (2-8, 1-7).
Twin Springs 72 Thomas Walker 54
EWING — After running out to a 16-point halftime lead, the Titans (8-2, 5-2) marched diligently to the Cumberland District win.
Bradley Owens hit for 22 points, and teammates Conner Lane (19) and Mason Elliott (15) joined him in the double-digit scoring mix.
Caleb Yeary paced Thomas Walker (3-5, 2-4 with 26 points, and Zack Kidwell added 19.
Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 37
CASTLEWOOD — Ethan Chavez put up 17 points in another strong outing for the Eagles.
Rye Cove (9-2, 5-2 Cumberland) also got 12 points apiece from Zach Baker and Mason Hardin.
Hunter Hicks had 13 points and Coleman Cook totaled 12 for Castlewood (0-7, 0-7).
Sullivan South 59, Johnson County 52
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Rebels couldn’t pull away very far from the Longhorns, but still earned the tough road win.
Cooper Johnson led South with 19 points while Drew Hoover added 15. Colton Mullins finished with 10.
Jackson Earnhardt was the main man for Johnson County with 19 points. Ethan Bowers added 11 points.
David Crockett 60, Cherokee 46
ROGERSVILLE — Getting double-digit scoring from Ayden Begley (19), Colton Estep (16) and Mason Britton (14), the Pioneers overcame the Chiefs.
Cherokee was led by Carter Metz, who fired in 16 points. Jason Sattler added 10.
Unicoi County 67, Happy Valley 56
ELIZABETHTON — Robbie O’Dell was the main man for the Blue Devils, totaling 20 points and hitting six 3-pointers.
Grant Hensley and Mason Barcel each added nine points for Unicoi.
Blake Young paced the Warriors with 20 points. Andrew Clawson had 11 and Andrew Little added 10.
Providence Academy 77, Chuckey-Doak 38
JOHNSON CITY — Andrew Lawrence cut loose for 22 points to pace the Knights.
James Reece added 13 points, and Brody Turner chipped in with 11.
GIRLS
Gate City 57, Abingdon 52
ABINGDON — The Lady Blue Devils remained undefeated with a tough Mountain 7 District road victory.
Sarah Thompson scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Kayli Dunn had a 12-point effort for Gate City (8-0, 7-0).
Morgan Blevins kept the Lady Falcons within shouting distance by scoring half of her 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Ridgeview 34, Wise Central 30
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack took an important step in the Mountain 7 with the tight win.
Ridgeview (5-3, 5-2) won with no players in double figures. Cati Hill led with nine points.
Jill Sturgill paced Central (9-2, 7-2) with 13 points, hitting four treys.
Union 62, Lee 19
BIG STONE GAP — Abby Slagle had 20 points, Jordan Shuler totaled 17 and the Lady Bears had a runaway evening inside the Bears’ Den.
Isabella Blagg chipped in with 12 points for Union (4-6, 4-5).
Madison Jessee paced Lee with seven points.
Dobyns-Bennett 49, Tennessee High 36
KINGSPORT — Elle Francis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Indians to the Big 7 Conference win.
In a statistical rarity, the Lady Vikings had four girls score and each of them finished with nine points: Tori Ryan, Kendall Cross, Madison Blair and Riley Fritts.
David Crockett 38, Cherokee 19
ROGERSVILLE — Emma Gouge had 11 points to pace the Lady Pioneers to the road win.
Halle Scott added six steals to Crockett’s cause and Mackenzie Baldwin totaled 10 rebounds.
Crockett (5-2) remained in the hunt for second place in the Big 7.
Sullivan South 42, Johnson County 38
MOUNTAIN CITY — It was a tight game throughout, and the Lady Rebels pulled out the Three Rivers win.
Allie Jordan, with 12 points, was the only player for South in double figures.
Emmy Miller and Sadie Stout evenly split 28 of the Lady Longhorns’ points.