MORRISTOWN — Morristown West jumped out to a 23-9 lead after one quarter and cruised in for a 63-42 victory over visiting Volunteer on Monday night in a nonconference boys basketball game.
The Trojans iced the win with a 21-point fourth quarter.
Luke Yandell scored 15 points and Bereket Evans 14 to pace a balanced West effort. Rylin King added 10.
Bradin Minton put up 10 points and Jon Wes Lovelace added nine for Volunteer.
In the girls’ game, Morristown West rallied in the second half to beat the Lady Falcons 60-46.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 52, Twin Springs 43
GLADE SPRING — Twin Springs’ Chloe Gilmer pumped in 14 points and hauled down six rebounds, but the Lady Titans couldn’t keep up with the Lady Rebels on the road.
Kaylee Keith added 10 points with four boards and Preslie Larkins grabbed eight rebounds for Twin Springs. Abygail Finch and Ryleigh Gillenwater each handed out three assists.