KINGSPORT — Buoyed by Landrey McGlothlin’s all-around production, Sullivan North walloped Hancock County 25-6, 25-6, 25-11 in Tuesday volleyball action inside J. Richard Carroll Gymnasium.
McGlothlin accumulated 26 assists, seven aces, seven digs and four kills. Maddy Winters added seven aces, five digs, three kills and two assists to the District 1-A win.
The Lady Golden Raiders got a team-high 16 digs and two aces from Hannah Mullins. Lilly Crawford contributed eight kills, four aces and a pair of digs.
LATE GAME
SULLIVAN NORTH 3, TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Lilly Crawford recorded 20 digs and 13 kills in the Lady Golden Raiders’ 25-14, 25-20, 27-29, 25-14 win over Tri-Cities Christian on Monday.
Landrey McGlothlin piled up 60 assists, 11 aces, eight digs and six kills, Kylie Glover had 19 digs, eights kills and two assists, Hannah Mullins totaled 29 digs and Maddy Winters finished with four kills, four aces and three assists for Sullivan North
GIRLS SOCCER
VOLUNTEER 4, SULLIVAN SOUTH 0
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons celebrated Senior Night by collecting their third straight victory, a shutout of the Lady Rebels.
Sara Winegar led Volunteer with two goals and an assist. Alyssa Chappell came through with a goal and an assist and Kristen Flack scored the other goal.
Emma Lukens tallied two assists and Erin Smallwood earned the shutout in goal.
SCIENCE HILL 4, TENNESSEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Megan Burleson and Taylor Jones each scored two goals for Big 6-leading Science Hill.
The Lady Hilltoppers (10-2, 5-0) received strong efforts from front to back to stay in control of the match.
Meggie Powell, Hannah Dawson and Claire Roundtree each contributed an assist.
Bridget Flaherty kept Tennessee High in it with multiple diving saves.
LATE GAME
VOLUNTEER 4, DAVID CROCKETT 0
JONESBOROUGH — Volunteer received standout defensive efforts from Lauren Ross, Savanna Hamilton, Sarah Gonce and Taylor Castle in Monday’s victory.
Sydney Hamilton also had a big night as a defensive midfielder.
Sara Winegar led the offensive charge with two goals, Emma Lukens added a goal and two assists, and Alyssa Chappell accounted for a goal and an assist.