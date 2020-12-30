COEBURN — Eli McCoy showed he’s the real McCoy on the glass Tuesday night.
McCoy grabbed a school-record 19 rebounds and scored 24 points to power Eastside to a 59-48 Cumberland District victory over visiting Twin Springs.
Will Stansberry had 13 points and five assists and Reece Mullins added eight points for the Spartans, who pulled away from a 23-23 tie at halftime.
Connor Lane paced the Titans with 18 points. Tanner Collins added nine and Brady Castle eight.
Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55
EWING — Caleb Yeary exploded for 33 points to boost the Pioneers to the Cumberland win over the visiting Blue Devils.
Zack Kidwell finished with 15 and Cameron Grabeel added nine for Thomas Walker.
Hunter Hicks totaled 26 points for Castlewood.
Wise Central 68, Lee 54
WISE — Ben Brickey produced 23 points and the Warriors rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the Generals in a Mountain 7 District tilt.
Ethan Mullins finished with 14 points, including a 8-for-8 effort at the foul line, and Charlie Daniels didn’t fiddle around in scoring 11 points.
Parker Chance and Logan Grice each had 14 points to lead Lee’s charge. Peyton Woodard added 13.
Sullivan North 62, Tri-Cities Christian 46
KINGSPORT — Four players scored in double figures to carry the Golden Raiders past the Eagles.
Jacob Cross had a team-best 16 points with Bryant Herron hot on his heels with 15. C.J. Mardis (11) and Isaiah Pruitt (10) joined their Sullivan North teammates in double digits.
Jamar Livingston led Tri-Cities Christian with 23 points.
Science Hill 80, David Crockett 38
SEVIERVILLE — Science Hill raced to a 27-point lead at halftime in this Sevier County Winterfest matchup.
Keynan Cutlip led the Hilltoppers with 24 points. He hit four 3s as part of Science Hill’s 10-of-20 effort from long range.
Ayden Begley led Crockett with 13 points and Mason Britton tallied 11.
Tennessee High 75, Cocke County 46
NEWPORT — Wade Witcher and Brandon Dufore each posted 21- point games for the Vikings.
Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller, who recently signed to play football for Virginia Tech, scored 11 points.
Jody Swann scored 17 to lead Cocke County.
GIRLS
Wise Central 44, Lee 30
BEN HUR — Bayleigh Allison went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, scoring a dozen points in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 win over the Lady Generals.
Hannah Large contributed nine points and Jill Sturgill had eight.
Drew Cox led Lee with 11 points.
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Raiders doubled up the Lady Eagles behind 15 points from Kaylee Jenkins and 13 from Abby Phipps. Freshman Abigail Absher totaled 10 points in the Cumberland win.
Vivian Boles had seven points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead Rye Cove. Trista Snow also grabbed nine boards.
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Pioneers raced to a 31-4 lead at the half.
Laken Burke went full throttle with 23 points in the Cumberland win. Shelbie Fannon totaled 13 and Abigail Bullins had 10.
Montana Sutherland had six points for the Lady Blue Devils.
Sullivan East 83, Eastside 30
BLUFF CITY — Emma Aubrey scored a career-high 29 points and tied a school record with nine 3-point goals for the Lady Patriots. Aubrey tied Kylee Wolfe and Alyssa Hare on the all-time list.
Jenna Hare poured in 25 points and Hayley Grubb for Sullivan East.
Anna Whitehead was Eastside’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Cloudland 45, Daniel Boone 32
GRAY —Gracie Freeman sank five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 17 and Mandy Benfield had 15 points for Cloudland.
Camryn Sarvis led the Lady Trailblazers with nine points.
Pisgah, Ala. 58, Science Hill 47
SEVIERVILLE — Nae Marion finished with 13 points, but the Lady ’Toppers fell to the Lady Eagles in the Winterfest Shootout.
Kierra Morrow contributed nine points, Colleen Coughlin scored eight and Jasmin Myers and Kathryne Patton each had seven.