ELIZABETHTON — Eli McCoy ran for three touchdowns, passed for a fourth and intercepted a pass for Twin Springs, which stormed from way behind to beat Unaka 28-24 in a high school football game Friday night at Goddard Field.
The Titans (2-1) were reeling after Landon Ramsey found brother Devin Ramsey for second-quarter TD throws of 9, 9 and 80 yards. After Landon also hit Jamol Blamo for a pair of 2-point conversions and ran for one of his own, the Rangers were up 24-0 less than three minutes from halftime.
Twin Springs, however, got a bit of a lift seconds before intermission as McCoy scored from 9 yards out.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Titans went on a time-consuming, 65-yard scoring march. McCoy cracked the goal line on a 1-yard run, then Ryan Horne added a 2-point conversion to make it 24-14.
The Rangers answered by driving to the Twin Springs 6-yard line only to be turned away. A few plays later, barely into the fourth quarter, McCoy broke loose for an 84-yard TD scamper.
Horne again tacked on two points, shaving Unaka’s lead to 24-22.
The Rangers were forced to punt away the ball on their next possession, and the Titans seized the advantage by driving 62 yards for the go-ahead points: a 6-yard McCoy scoring pass to Mason Elliott.
Unaka moved into enemy territory on its final offensive series but was stopped on fourth-and-3 from the 38 with three-plus minutes to go.
Horne (23 carries, 160 yards) and McCoy (11, 144 yards) combined for more than 300 yards on the ground, and the Titans finished with 372 yards of total offense.
McCoy went 4-for-5 for 37 yards through the air, returned a punt 31 yards and recorded a 28-yard kickoff return, and he finished with 240 all-purpose yards.
Elliott caught each of McCoy’s completions.
The Rangers amassed 342 yards, getting 232 off the passing arm of Landon Ramsey.
Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0
EWING — Jeighkob Cooper returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to set the tone in the Panthers’ win over the Pioneers.
Matthew Lester and Lane Stiltner each scored two touchdowns for Twin Valley.
Xander Spears, Elijah Harper and Alex Small led the defensive efforts for Thomas Walker, which picked up the game after having its originally scheduled matchup with Castlewood postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Blue Devils’ program.
Johnson County 7 Sullivan East 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Julianna Lissi’s extra point proved to be the winning score for the Longhorns.
Drake Fisher hit Hunter Brown on an 8-yard pass play for the Patriots’ touchdown, but a bobbled snap on the extra-point attempt proved costly.
Johnson County answered when Dalton Brown scored on a 15-yard run on the next possession and Lissi booted the point after.
The Longhorns threatened to score again, first when a potential touchdown throw from Brown to Connor Simcox was called back in the third quarter. They drove the ball to the Patriots’ 2-yard line in the fourth but turned it over on downs.
Sullivan East got into Johnson County territory before its drive stalled at the 40 to effectively end the game.
Ethan Icenhour had 11 tackles and two big sacks to lead Johnson County’s defensive efforts.
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
JOHNSON CITY — The Panthers left nothing to chance by scoring the first 35 points of the game at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Quarterback Jordyn Potts had a memorable game, totaling 468 yards of offense and accounting for all six Powell touchdowns. He passed for four and ran for two, including a 61-yard scramble scamper that gave the Panthers a 28-0 second-quarter lead.
Receiver Ayden Greene finished with five catches for 136 yards.
Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond completed 18 of 33 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown.
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6
ERWIN —Nehemiah Edwards took the first play from scrimmage 63 yards for a touchdown to set the tone for the Blue Devils.
Unicoi County is 4-0 for the first time since 1984.