CHURCH HILL — Jon Wes Lovelace set the tone for Volunteer’s boys basketball team Friday, powering in 19 points to lead the Falcons to a 79-60 nonconference win over visiting Sullivan South.
Evan Berry and Braden Minton each added 12 points for Volunteer (9-9), and Andrew Knittel chipped in with 11.
Cooper Johnson and Colton Mullins each scored 13 for South (8-9), and Nick Ellege finished with 10.
Cherokee 53, Tennessee High 43
ROGERSVILLE — Carter Metz led the Chiefs’ charge with 20 points.
Jason Sattler added 17 points for Cherokee (3-12, 2-8 Big 7 Conference), which took control of the game with a 19-11 third-quarter advantage.
The Vikings (9-12, 3-5) got 16 points from Wade Witcher and 13 from Brandon Dufore.
Sullivan East 82, Unicoi County 64
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots stayed unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference behind 23 points from Dylan Bartley.
Ethan Bradford added 19 points with four 3-pointers, Austin Davis had 14 points and Mason Montgomery finished with 13 for Sullivan East (16-5, 8-0).
Bryson Peterson was tops for the Blue Devils (13-9, 5-3) with 15 points. Lucas Slagle (13), Eli Johnson (11) and Ty Johnson (11) also reached double figures.
Sullivan North 53, Cloudland 31
KINGSPORT — Isaiah Pruitt had a strong night with 19 points in the Golden Raiders' convincing Watauga Valley Conference win.
C.J. Mardis added 11 points for North (11-5, 2-3).
Victor Hicks led the Highlanders with nine points.
Elizabethton 77, Johnson County 76, OT
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Cyclones escaped Shoun Gym with the Three Rivers win.
The Longhorns’ Jackson Earnhardt sank a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation forced the extra period.
Earnhardt had a game-high 31 points, but Johnson County (7-14, 2-8) lost for the 11th time this season by six or fewer points.
Jake Roberts fired up 30 points for Elizabethton (15-4, 7-2).
Rye Cove 71, Eastside 62
COEBURN — Ethan Chavez and Zachary Baker did a number on Eastside, and that number was 45.
The duo powered Rye Cove (11-3, 7-3) to the Cumberland District win, Chavez with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Baker with 24 points.
Mason Hardin added 10 points for the Eagles, who are tied for second with Twin Springs in the district standings.
Will Stansberry led Eastside with 21 points and eight assists. Eli McCoy added 14 points and Jordan Gray had 10.
Twin Springs 62, Castlewood 42
CASTLEWOOD — Bradley Owens turned in a 29-point performance for the Titans in their Cumberland win.
Connor Lane added 16 points for Twin Springs (11-3, 7-3), which held onto a second-place tie with Rye Cove in the Cumberland race.
Dalton Fields finished with 12 points for Castlewood (0-12, 0-10).
Providence Academy 88, Maryville Christian 48
JOHNSON CITY — James Reece turned it loose for 25 points to power the Knights.
Lawrence added 21 points and Thomas Messimer had 15 in the win.
GIRLS
Volunteer 61, Sullivan South 60
CHURCH HILL — Audrey Evans hit a pair of late free throws for the Lady Falcons (11-12), who pulled out the win after the Lady Rebels (9-9) rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the third quarter.
Kenady Knittel was Volunteer’s leading scorer with 20 points. Evans finished with 12 and Veda Barton accounted for eight.
Ariana Kenney paced South with 16 points. Allie Jordan went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line and finished with 12 points, and Chloe Nelson also had 12. Madison Bailey chipped in nine.
Tennessee High 33, Cherokee 24
ROGERSVILLE — Tori Ryan totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and blocked three shots to boost the Lady Vikings to the Big 7 win.
Madison Blair added 12 points for Tennessee High (8-12, 3-8).
Lydia Alvis had seven points for the Lady Chiefs (6-9, 4-6).
Sullivan East 58, Unicoi County 44
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots pulled away from a three-point game at halftime to earn their 11th consecutive victory.
Jenna Hare cut loose for 24 points to power East (15-3, 5-0 Three Rivers). Riley Nelson added 10.
Carolina Podvin (13 points) and Allie Lingerfelt (11) led the way for Unicoi County (10-10, 3-5).
Elizabethton 64, Johnson County 33
MOUNTAIN CITY — Lina Lyon had 14 first-half points to help the Lady Cyclones produce a 44-17 halftime lead.
Lyon finished with 19, Morgan Headrick added 12 and Renna Lane had 11.
Emmy Miller and Sadie Stout each had 10 points for Johnson County.
Thomas Walker 68, J.I. Burton 26
EWING — Shelbie Fannon made all seven of her free throw attempts and finished with 21 points for Thomas Walker, which clinched at least a tie for the Cumberland’s regular-season title.
The Lady Pioneers (13-1, 9-1) could still share the regular-season title with Eastside (7-5, 7-1), which plays at Rye Cove (3-8, 1-8) on Saturday.
Tenley Jackson added 15 points and Abigail Bullins chipped in with 12 for the Lady Pioneers.
Kaylee Jenkins scored 17 points to lead the Lady Raiders (7-4, 5-4).
Twin Springs 44, Castlewood 23
NICKELSVILLE — Emaleigh Powers totaled 15 points to pace the Lady Titans.
Kaylee Keith added 10 points for Twin Springs (5-4, 4-4 Cumberland).
Montana Sutherland had 10 to lead Castlewood (1-11, 1-9).
Providence 50, Maryville Christian 41
JOHNSON CITY — Taylor Price scored 18 points — on six treys — to lead the Lady Knights to the win.
Maddie Kyker and Jayden Riddle each added 11 points.