BIG STONE GAP — Zavier Lomax rushed 23 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns in Union’s 49-27 victory over Richlands on Friday night.
The Bears’ Corbyn Jenkins had the game’s first score, a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Johnny Satterfield couldn’t be wrestled down later, scoring from 12 yards out. Bradley Bunch added to the Bears’ bounty with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Sage Webb scored three times for the Blue Tornado, on a 94-yard kick return, a 4-yard run and a reception from Gavin Cox. Cox hit Cory Hale for another score in the closing moments.
Wise Central 72, Lee 21
NORTON — The Warriors led 51-7 at halftime and finished with 399 rushing yards.
Matthew Boggs had touchdown runs of 5 and 35 yards and a 61-yard kickoff return for a TD. Ethan Mullins broke loose on a 62-yard touchdown run and Alec Gent added a 55-yarder. Tyson Tester scored from 8 yards out and Braeden Church hit Logan Mullins for a 20-yard TD pass.
Dane Elkins returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in the second half, Ford Riley went 2 yards for a score and Talen Yates scampered 48 yards for other Warriors scores.
Lee High got scoring strikes of 18 and 63 yards from Brynnen Pendergraft to Brayden Hammonds. Jace Perkins had the third TD, a 48-yard run.
Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12
CLINTWOOD — Falcons quarterback Cole Lambert torched the Wolfpack defense with 19-of-26 passing for 380 yards and two touchdowns, adding a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
Haynes Carter hauled in nine catches for 191 yards, including a 62-yard score. Peyton McClanahan made four catches for 88 yards and Bishop Cook had four for 62.
Malique Hounshell led the defense with eight tackles and ran for a 16-yard touchdown to boost the offense. The Falcons outgained the ’Pack 479-58.
Ridgeview scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ryan O’Quinn to Brandon Beavers and a 30-yard fumble return by Caden Gibson.
J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13
NORTON — Jaymen Buchanan had 12 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ Cumberland District win.
Brayden Dutton made it a 1-2 punch with nine rushes for 102 yards, highlighted by a 58-yard breakaway for a touchdown. Dutton caught the game’s first TD pass, a 20-yarder from Buchanan. Xadrian Tayborn also rushed 4 yards for a TD.
Castlewood’s Landon Taylor was a workhorse with 30 rushes for 95 yards, including a 6-yard TD. The Blue Devils added a fourth-quarter touchdown for the final score.
Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7
MORRISTOWN —Mason Gudger had 17 rushes for 107 yards and four touchdowns and as the top-ranked team in TSSAA Class 4A completed a 10-0 regular season.
Brady Quillen was 13-of-15 passing for 229 yards and two TDs. He also scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Jakobi Gillespie was the leading receiver with six catches for 100 yards and a score, and Mason Laws finished with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Greene Devils held a 378-144 advantage in total offense.
Greeneville fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Hurricanes scored 15 seconds into the game. Eli Seals hit Micah Simpson for a 39-yard TD pass.
VOLLEYBALL
South Greene 3, Summertown 2
MURFREESBORO — South Greene defeated Summertown 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13 to win the TSSAA Class A championship at Siegel, the Lady Rebels’ first state title after five runner-up finishes.
Jordyn Roderick paced South Greene (41-4) with 22 kills and nine digs. Addison Williams had 17 kills, Sydney Gentry tallied 52 assists and Macey Snapp finished with 31 digs.
Summertown (43-5) had three players finish with double-digit kills: Katie Burdette with 18, Ansley Burleson 13 and Carlee Emerson 12.