KINGSPORT — Behind a complete-game effort from pitcher Jonah Leslie, Sullivan North thumped Hampton 7-1 in a Watauga Valley Conference baseball matchup Monday.
Leslie racked up 10 strikeouts and the run he allowed was unearned.
Tyler DePriest, Chandler Raleigh, Seth Davis and Leslie paced the offense for the Golden Raiders, who won despite striking out 14 times.
Bulldogs left-hander Brody Hicks rang up eight strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
David Crockett 9, Tennessee High 7
JONESBOROUGH — The Pioneers gave up most of a six-run lead before holding for the Big 7 Conference win.
The Vikings scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning, cutting David Crockett’s lead to 8-7. A Cody Wheeley home run — his second of the day — pushed the advantage and Jacob Ayers closed out Tennessee High from the mound.
Wheeley finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Brenden Reid went 2-for-4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Middle reliever Garrett Leonard earned the win after allowing four hits and three runs over four innings and striking out six.
Mason Johns and Evan Mutter had two hits each for Tennessee High.
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton 10, Sullivan South 0
KINGSPORT — The Lady Rebels fell victim to Ashton Wilson, who tossed a one-hitter in the Three Rivers Conference game.
Wilson also contributed two hits, as did Jaden Anderson, to the Lady Cyclones winning effort.
VOLLEYBALL
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 1
CLINCHPORT — Eva Roach piled up 25 digs and 22 assists in the Lady Eagles’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 26-24 Cumberland District win over the Lady Blue Devils.
Laken Sharpe contributed 18 service points, nine digs, seven aces and five kills, and Madeline Love packaged 11 kills, 10 service points and four aces with six digs for Rye Cove.
Emma Gibson had 10 digs, nine assists, eight service points and three aces, Abby Lewis coupled 13 digs with 11 service points, Cassidy Roach popped up 12 digs and Rileigh Parsons slammed 10 kills.
Abingdon 3, Wise Central 1
NORTON — After dropping the first set, the Lady Falcons righted the ship and pulled out a 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 Mountain 7 District road win.
Caitlin Glover came through with 37 assists and Hannah McAmis had 27 digs to lead Central. Olivia Sanders powered down 15 kills and Bayleigh Allison had 12 kills and 11 digs.
Also aiding the Lady Warriors’ cause were Kat Hopkins (nine kills), Isabella Sturgill (11 digs) and Livi Elkins (nine digs).