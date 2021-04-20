Thanks to some timely hitting and heads-up baserunning, David Crockett pulled out a 2-1 Big 7 Conference victory over rival Daniel Boone on Monday.
Leadoff batter Garrett Leonard hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs to score Brenden Reid from second base.
Leonard entered the at-bat 0-for-3 against Trailblazers ace Gaven Jones.
“All of my coaches were telling me before that last at-bat to drive the fastball,” Leonard said. “That’s what I was looking for and he threw me an inside fastball. I took it to the gap and Brenden made it home.
“I think this does a lot for our team to win again as a team. We went through a rough patch and it feels good to win again.”
Until the final two frames, Jones had allowed only two hits and four total baserunners. He took the complete- game loss after throwing 112 pitches, yielding only one earned run and recording seven strikeouts.
“I’ve known Gaven since he came into high school and he did a great job,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “He kept us off balance and we were just able to string a few together in that last inning.
“Garrett just put a good swing on it.”
The tide began to turn in the sixth when Boone had two crucial errors at shortstop.
Hayden Osborne reached on the first error and was eventually moved over to second. Mason Britton hit a sky-high pop up that was dropped, allowing Osborne to score from second and tie the game.
The Crockett defense carried the momentum over into the top of the seventh soon after.
With a runner aboard and one out, Boone’s Jones hit a grounder directly to Crockett shortstop Leonard, who was able to turn the inning-ending 6-4-3 double-play.
Jacob Ayers was credited with the win, pitching the final two innings and striking out three. Starting pitcher Gage Peterson fanned six before being pulled.
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Volunteer 7
Sam Ritz totaled four RBIs, Isaac Hale added three and Jake Timbes came up with a trio of hits for the Indians, who took control after the Falcons tied the game at 7 with a five-run fourth inning.
Hale homered, tripled and scored three times. Ritz had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice. Timbes also tripled.
Peyton Grimm doubled, and he and Turner Stout had two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece.
The Indians cranked out 14 hits on the day, six for extra bases. Gage Hensley hurled 2 2/3 innings of spotless middle relief for the win.
Casen Christian with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Volunteer. Zach Justice added two hits and two runs.
Science Hill 6, Tennessee High 5
The Hilltoppers (18-7, 9-0 Big 7) clinched at least a share of the conference title by holding off the Vikings at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for their eighth straight win.
Science Hill reliever Ethan King escaped a seventh-inning jam to ice the win. With a runner on third base and no one out, King struck out two batters and coaxed a groundout.
Tennessee High (15-8, 6-3), which outhit the ’Toppers 10-6, trailed 5-1 after three innings but battled back.
Johnson County 11, Sullivan North 7
Matt Mowery went 4-for-5, including a home run, as part of the visiting Longhorns’ 16-hit day against the Golden Raiders.
Asa Lewis was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and earned the win on the mound.
Brayden Ketron highlighted a five-run Sullivan North first inning with a three-run homer. Jonah Leslie doubled and scored twice in the game.
University High 2, North Greene 1
Kaleb Meredith went the distance, limiting the Huskies to five hits and striking out nine, and the Bucs took down the state’s No. 1-ranked Class A team.
Meredith also drove in UH’s first run with a fourth-inning single.
North Greene ace Carson Whaley allowed eight hits and struck out nine in his complete-game performance.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 3
The Cyclones did all their scoring over the final two innings to get the job done in Bluff City.
Gage Treadway and Padraig Murphy each had two hits and two RBIs for Elizabethton. Treadway and Zak Workman both homered.
Wilson got the win and Bryson Rollins earned the save.
Despite blanking the Cyclones for five innings, East starter Luke Hale absorbed the loss. He worked into the sixth, yielding four runs, three earned, and striking out seven.
Happy Valley 14, Sullivan Central 1
Andrew Little went 2-for-4 to lead the Warriors’ offensive onslaught.
Eli Ayers gave up three hits and struck out six in picking up the win.
Sullivan South 5, Unicoi County 4
Valentin Batrez clubbed a three-run homer and doubled for Unicoi County in the loss.
Providence Academy 20, Tri-Cities Flames 0
Nathan Eisfelder knocked in five runs and scored three times in a 3-for-4 showing and Drew Niebaeur went 3-for-3 with four RBIs afor Providence flattened the Flames.
Eisfelder homered and doubled and Niebauer added a two-bagger.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 9, Sullivan Central 2
Haley Russell totaled three hits in the Lady Falcons’ nonconference win.
Veda Barton and Alexis Dixon each added two hits for Volunteer (11-10).
David Crockett 10, Sullivan East 3
The Lady Pioneers pounded out 20 hits in picking up the road win.
Ashlyn Dulaney homered and doubled among her four hits and drove in three runs for David Crockett. Mackenzie Baldwin added three hits and also drove in three.
Kennedy Broyles got the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 6, Volunteer 3
Alan Gerlock and David Fields scored two goals apiece, and Isaac Lizotte and Bryon Rojas also found the back of the net for the Trailblazers.
Chris Litteral made three saves and Gage Reno five while sharing time in goal.
Providence Academy 1, Chuckey-Doak 0
Jacob Reese scored off a Reid Stoltzfus assist in the 20th minute and Providence made the goal stand up on the road.
Tyler Zepeda made seven saves for the Knights (4-4-1).