ELIZABETHTON — Rachel Miller struck for 10 kills and uprooted seven digs for West Ridge, which downed Elizabethton 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 on Tuesday to give the Lady Wolves back-to-back nonconference sweeps on the road.
Rylee Haynie, Isabella Musick and Casey Wampler followed with nine, eight and seven kills, respectively, against the Lady Cyclones.
Olivia DeLung amassed 16 assists, six digs and three aces to help the Lady Wolves get the job done. Allie Jordan added 18 digs, Marleigh Pendleton doled out 17 assists and Musick chipped in three blocks.
On Monday, DeLung piled up 23 assists, nine kills and six digs in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 win at Morristown East. Jordan came up with digs and Haynie had 12 kills with four blocks. Pendleton handed out 13 assists and Elllie Snodgrass turned up 13 digs.
Miller and Wampler added eight kills apiece, and Miller and Bradlie Warner recorded eight digs each.
Jayci Bowers had 22 assists and Grace Martin 19 digs to spearhead the Lady Cyclones’ effort Tuesday.
Science Hill 3, Sullivan East 2
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers rallied for a hard-fought 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 15-8 win inside the Dyer Dome.
Autumn Holmes continued to be a force at the net with 17 kills and Jordan Hallman added 10. Maddie Fuller’s night included nine kills and 13 digs, and Lexi Kalogeros led the Science Hill defense with 16 digs.
Kinley Norris was active all over the court, piling up 36 assists, 10 digs and eight kills for Science Hill.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 2
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Eagles gutted out a 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-11 Cumberland District win over the Lady Titans.
Emma Dingus had a monster effort with 22 kills and nine digs. Ryleigh Gillenwater was effective at the net and in the back to finish with 17 kills, 24 assists and 24 digs.
Chloe Gilmer totaled 39 digs and 12 kills, Amica Dooley tallied 36 digs and Kaylee Keith recorded 17 assists.
Abby Lewis finished with 24 digs, Laken Sharpe had 20 digs, seven kills and five aces, and Eva Roach totaled 25 assists, 15 digs and four aces.
Madeline Love and Rileigh Parsons each had seven kills and Makayla Harless totaled six kills and three blocks.
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
NORTON — Freshman Emmah McAmis had 19 kills and 11 digs to lead the Lady Warriors to the 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 Mountain 7 District win at home.
Bayleigh Allison finished with nine kills, nine digs and 12 service points for Wise Central. Emilee Mullins had 34 assists, Katherine Hopkins accounted for five kills, and senior libero Montana Stafford had six digs.
Emily Smith had 12 digs and Asia Parsons added six for the Lady Generals. Katie Hammonds recorded six assists and three aces, and Cassidy Hammonds had four blocks.
Gate City 3, John Battle 0
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays came through with 19 kills and eight digs in the Lady Blue Devils’ easy 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 Mountain 7 win.
Ashley Stanley had her forks up for 25 assists, Rylee Blevins finished with 13 digs and Brylee Holder had seven kills.
Rylan Kestner punched five kills for the Lady Trojans. Jacqueline Hill chipped in 10 digs and eight assists, Anna McKee had nine digs and Allison Smith added eight digs.
Abingdon 3, Union 0
ABINGDON — Led by Jennings Woods’ 12 kills and nine digs, the Lady Falcons soared to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 Mountain 7 win.
Ella Kiser totaled 19 assists, 12 digs and seven kills and Caroline McLaughlin finished with eight kills and four blocks for Abingdon.
The Lady Bears’ Isabella Blagg accounted for eight kills and 16 digs and teammate Jordan Shuler had seven kills and 11 digs. Gracie Gibson was the defensive leader with 18 digs and Brooke Bailey chipped in 12 assists and 10 digs. Harper Potter added three blocks.
LATE MATCHES
Volunteer 3, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE — Veda Barton paced the Lady Falcons with 19 digs, 11 kills and three aces in a 26-24, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10 win over rival Cherokee.
Madison Williams finished with 12 digs, six kills and two aces. Sydney Cloud provided 34 assists, nine digs and six aces.
Other leaders included Lara Baraldi-Marinetti with 15 digs and Chloe Redwine with 12 digs and three aces. Jaycee Cassidy also had a dozen digs and Alexis Bellamy had nine.
Daniel Boone 3, Elizabethton 1
GRAY — Riley Brines came up with 19 kills and 22 digs to lead the Lady Trailblazers to the 25-11, 26-28, 25-19, 28-26 win.
Rylee Wines produced 33 assists, 11 digs, eight kills and five aces, Allie Davis tallied 24 digs and Taylor Spears added 16 digs in the victory.
Jayci Bowers amassed 31 assists and 18 digs for the Lady Cyclones. Mattie Davis had 14 kills and 12 digs.
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Caleigh Hampton paired 32 assists with 12 digs and Amelia McKenzie had 14 kills in the Lady Bearcats’ 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 win.
Caroline Clifton tallied eight digs, six kills and four aces for Virginia High, which also got 12 digs from Aidan James. Adie Ratcliffe contributed seven digs and four kills, Dianna Spence slammed seven kills and Ellie Cobb added four kills with three digs.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Morristown East 2
MORRISTOWN — After falling behind on an early penalty kick, the Lady Indians built a 3-1 lead on first-half goals by Maggie Fleming, London Taylor and Ava Flanary.
The Lady Hurricanes closed within a score at intermission, but D-B responded with Peyton Moore’s goal off a cross from Taylor. Madeline Lyons provided the final goal off a cross from Macee Pickup.
Sullivan East 6, Unicoi County 1
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots’ lone senior, Emme Fox, played the entire 80 minutes and scored her fourth goal of the season.
Loren Hensley and Chipi Hamelryck scored two goals apiece and Ella Littlejohn tallied her first career goal for Sullivan East.
