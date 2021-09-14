JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge picked up the first girls soccer win in program history with a 2-1 victory at David Crockett on Tuesday night.
Sydney Ferrando scored in the 25th minute, a long-range boot from 30 yards out. Two minutes later, West Ridge got the ball over the head of a Crockett defender and Reagan Murphy dribbled in for a 1-on-1 shot and the 2-0 lead.
After the Lady Pioneers scored midway through the second half, Jaelyn West stayed tough in the net and the Lady Wolves held on for the win. West finished with eight saves.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 4, DANIEL BOONE 1
KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians paid tribute to six players on Senior Night — Ellie Nash, Madeline Lyons, Macee Pickup, Laura Murphy, Blake McLain and Myra Vargas — by downing the Lady Trailblazers.
Ava Flanary scored the first Tribe goal off an assist from Lyons. Nash, the keeper, was given the honors of scoring on a penalty kick. Pickup added to the lead with her goal in the 25th minute.
After Boone scored, Flanary booted one into the net in the 47th minute for the final goal.
VOLUNTEER 3, SULLIVAN EAST 2, PKs
BLUFF CITY — Alyssa Chappell and Kourtney Bradshaw scored on penalty kicks after the Lady Falcons and Lady Patriots were tied through two overtimes.
Sarah Winegar and Taylor Castle scored goals in regulation for Volunteer with Kristen Flack assisting on both. Sullivan East’s Loren Hensley scored on a penalty kick in the second half to send the game to overtime.
SCIENCE HILL 6, TENNESSEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Megan Burleson had two goals and an assist to lead the Lady ’Toppers over their former conference rivals.
Riley Jones had a goal and an assist. Meggie Powell, Gabby Gracia and Morgan Mahoney also scored. Ellie Luna, Taylor Jones and Hannah Dawson were credited with assists.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 9, UNICOI COUNTY 0
JOHNSON CITY — Ellie Ledbetter and Amia Dixson each scored two goals as the Lady Bucs took the mercy-rule victory.
Anna Wells, Morgan Stanley, Caroline Bader, Breeze Ryan and Rowan Gilmer had a goal apiece.
UNION 3, LEE HIGH 0
BIG STONE GAP — Union opened its Mountain 7 District campaign in stellar fashion, handling visiting Lee High 25-13, 25-13, 25-15.
Aided by Brooke Bailey’s 28 assists, Isabella Blagg slammed 11 kills, and Jordan Shuler, Gracy McKinney and Shay Henderson added six kills apiece for the Lady Bears (6-3, 1-0). In addition, Blagg recorded nine digs and four aces, Brooke Bailey contributed four kills, four digs and two aces, and Gracie Gibson came up with 12 digs and an ace. Shuler also had eight digs and two aces, McKinney four digs and an ace, and Henderson two digs and a block.
Chloe Calton had five kills and an ace, Katie Hammonds served four aces to go with seven assists and three digs, Emily Smith popped up eight digs and Cassidy Hammonds had two aces, a block and a dig for the Lady Generals (0-4, 0-1).
Union goes to Wise Central on Wednesday for another big Mountain 7 match.
VOLLEYBALL
SULLIVAN EAST 3, ELIZABETHTON 0
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare had eight kills and three aces in the Lady Patriots’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 shutout of the Lady Cyclones. Hannah Hodge also had eight kills.
Hayley Grubb led the defense with 17 digs. Mia Hoback dished out 28 assists.
Cheyenne Poiroux paced Elizabethton with seven kills, two blocks and 13 digs. Jayci Bowers finished with 15 assists and 13 digs, and Karie Merritt had five kills.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, VOLUNTEER 1
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Vikings overcame a slow start to take a 21-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 win over the Lady Falcons.
Madison Blair led a balanced attack with 12 kills and 10 digs. Marae Herrmann and Marley Johns each notched nine kills and Sophie Meade had nine kills and 11 digs.
Sydnee Pendland was all over the place on defense for the Lady Vikings, picking up 23 digs. She also served up six aces. Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe dished out 21 and 15 assists, respectively.
Veda Barton had 16 kills and 13 digs to lead the Lady Falcons. Chloe Redwine finished with 19 digs and nine kills. Sydney Cloud finished with 34 assists and 16 digs, andEmily Christian had 13 digs.
Alisha Lindsey contributed eight digs and four aces.
DAVID CROCKETT 3, DANIEL BOONE 2
JONESBOROUGH — Riley Brinn had 20 kills in a losing effort for the Lady Trailblazers. Kyleigh Bacon had 11 kills. Rylee Wines had 43 assists and Allie Davis had 23 digs.
Emma Green and Addison Deitz finished with nine digs and Taylor Spears had seven digs.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. www.timesnews.net/site/app.html.