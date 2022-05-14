WISE — Bayleigh Allison didn’t need to dominate to get the job done in style.
The Wise Central ace yielded eight hits but went untouched on the scoreboard Friday, pitching her team to a 6-0 victory over Ridgeview and into a shot at this year’s Mountain 7 District softball crown.
The Lady Warriors (16-4, 10-2) lifted themselves into a first-place tie with Gate City atop the district standings. The Lady Blue Devils (13-7, 10-2) finished their regular-season slate on Tuesday and had to wait to see if Central could win its final two games to earn the tie.
Central outlasted Lee 17-15 on Wednesday and then put away Ridgeview to force a playoff game to determine the No. 1 seed out of the Mountain 7 for the Region 2D tournament. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Union.
Allison’s shutout included seven strikeouts and a walk. She also swatted a second-inning homer for the game’s first two runs.
Baylee Collins was another bright light on Central’s side, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Alexis Baker turned in a good performance as well, going 2-for-4.
McKinley Owens went 2-for-3 for the Lady Wolfpack (13-7, 7-5).
J.I. Burton 17, Twin Springs 0
NICKELSVILLE — Kenzie Franklin went 4-for-4 and racked up seven RBIs to power the Lady Raiders’ Cumberland District rout of the Lady Titans.
Falling a home run short of the cycle, Franklin connected for two doubles and also walked and scored twice.
Savannah Adams came through with a 3-for-4, three-run performance, and A’nyah Hollinger went 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks.
Pitcher Jordan Mooney hurled a five-inning two-hitter, striking out 12. She added a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, turning one of her hits into a triple.
Jordan Mullins supplied three runs and Burton, which scored 11 times in the third inning, finished with 17 hits.
Leadoff batter Lexi Austin was responsible for both Twin Springs hits.
Eastside 17, Thomas Walker 0
EWING — Braelyn Hall authored a five-inning no-hitter, piling up 11 strikeouts against one walk.
Reagan McCoy and Hayley Day were the chief offensive catalysts. McCoy went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs scored, and Day drove in two runs in a 2-for-3 showing.
Jada Stout produced three RBIs and Tinley Hamilton drove in two, scored twice and walked twice.
Rye Cove 11, Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Eagles staged a first-inning ambush, pushing across 10 runs before the game’s first out.
Rye Cove wound up winning in five innings. Makenzie Hood, who pitched through the third, and Rheagan Waldon combined to limit Castlewood to three hits.
The Lady Blue Devils gave up just five hits but issued 11 walks, three of them to Hood.
Gracie Turner, who scored twice, and Sara Byrd each had 2-for-3 games for the Cove. Lexie Rhoten clubbed a home run, her fourth of the year.
BASEBALL
John Battle 15, Ridgeview 4
CLINTWOOD — Paced by Ryan Mix’s 4-for-4 day, the Trojans banged out 14 hits and scored in every inning but the third in this Mountain 7 win.
Mix had four RBIs and scored twice. Nolan Sailor counted a triple in his 2-for-4 day, drove in three runs and scored three.
Porter Gobble socked a pair of doubles and scored twice, and Jon Alan Richardson had two hits, including a two-bagger, to go with two RBIs.
John Battle recorded 11 stolen bases.
The Wolfpack got a 2-for-3 outing from Terran Owens. Cannon Hill, who doubled, scored twice and knocked in two runs, went 2-for-4.
Castlewood 8, Rye Cove 3
CASTLEWOOD — Austin Kiser held the Eagles to three hits and one earned run, and the Blue Devils had their way with visiting Rye Cove.
Rafe Cooper went 2-for-3 and scored twice to pace the Castlewood offense.
The game was tied at 1 before the Blue Devils pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryan Salyers supplied the top highlight, nailing a bases-clearing double.
Of the eight runs surrendered by Eagles starting pitcher Dawson Kern in his 5 1/3 innings of work, just two were earned.
BOYS TENNIS
Thomas Walker 5, Lebanon 1
Diego Zamora Gonzalez, Danton Saylor and Kristof Barczi won in straight sets for Thomas Walker, which took care of Lebanon in the sub-regional tournament final.
Gonzalez, who took on Alec Deckard, and Saylor, who went up against Paul Vencill, each prevailed 6-0, 6-1. Barczi dropped Logan Hall 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles play, Gonzalez and Barczi pinned 6-1, 6-1 loss on Deckard and Matthew Blanken.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel and Tanner Epperly claimed a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 win over Tyler Street and Skylar Tantam.