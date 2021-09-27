BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High’s first season of Three Rivers Conference volleyball was a rousing success.
The Lady Vikings wrapped up the outright Three Rivers regular-season championship — and their first conference title since 2015 — with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Unicoi County on Monday at Viking Hall.
On Senior Night at Tennessee High (23-6, 9-0), Sophie Meade and Marley Johns led a balanced offense with nine kills apiece, Madison Blair added eight and Kira Adams came up with four.
Senior setters Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin handed out 25 assists between them and Sydnee Pendland recorded 18 digs. Rowe also served up five aces.
The Lady Vikings visit Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at Johnson County on Wednesday.
Daniel Boone 3, Elizabethton 1
GRAY — Riley Brines narrowly missed a 20-20 night for the Lady Trailblazers, finishing with 19 kills and 22 digs.
Rylee Wines posted big numbers of her own, producing 33 assists, 11 digs, eight kills and five aces in Boone’s 25-11, 26-28, 25-19, 28-26 nonconference victory.
Allie Davis tallied 24 digs and Taylor Spears 16 for the Lady Blazers, who got seven kills and four blocks from Shaylee Stanley, five aces and eight digs from Emma Green and six kills from Suzie Chapman.
Jayci Bowers had 31 assists and 18 digs, Mattie Davis slammed 14 kills to go with 12 digs and Grace Martin recorded 26 digs for the Lady Cyclones.
Wise Central 3, Thomas Walker 1
NORTON — Four double- doubles shaped the Lady Warriors’ 25-13, 25-18, 25-11 nondistrict win.
Freshman Emmah McAmis totaled 23 kills and 12 digs, Emilee Mullins produced 29 assists and 10 digs, and Emilee Sturgill had 18 service points to go with 10 digs of her own for Wise Central. Bayleigh Allison put down 12 kills, supplied 11 service points and added a half-dozen digs.
Montana Stafford turned up eight digs for Central from her libero position.
Lakin Burke had nine kills, Tenley Jackson contributed 17 assists and Makayla Carr tallied nine digs for the Lady Pioneers. Patricia Bigge recorded six kills.
Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0
NORTON — Behind Hailey Sutherland’s 12 kills, Kassidy Rasnick’s 21 assists and Caiti Hill’s 22 digs, the Lady Wolfpack took care of the host Lady Raiders in straight sets, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19.
Sutherland tacked on seven blocks, Rasnick’s totals included seven digs and three aces, and Hill also served up three aces.
Leah Sutherland coupled nine kills with five blocks and Braelynn Strouth had 13 digs in the nondistrict victory.
