BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the first time in program history, Tennessee High is headed to the state softball tournament.
The Lady Vikings earned an invitation to the TSSAA Class 3A event in Murfreesboro by whipping Carter 14-4 in six innings in Saturday’s sectional play.
For the most part, THS pitcher Rylee Fields was rolling. She set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning, and the Lady Vikings (26-8) provided her a six-run cushion over the first two frames.
The only damage Carter (18-25) could do was a grand slam by Gracie Miller in the top of the fourth, and that cut into less than half of a 9-0 deficit. Bailee Stout also had a double in the Lady Hornets' season-ending loss.
The start of the game was delayed about an hour by rain.
In the other 3A sectional, Gibbs rolled to a 14-3 win over Greeneville.
BOYS SOCCER
Bearden 4, Science Hill 1
KNOXVILLE — The Bulldogs scored a pair of goals over a 68-second span in the second half to ice their Class 3A sectional win over the Hilltoppers (13-8-2).
Goals by Rudy Dardon and Luke Nordin, sandwiched around a tally by Science Hill’s Harper Jennings, staked Bearden (18-1-3) to a 2-1 halftime lead. Then with 15 minutes remaining in the match, Cooper Cross scored on a header and a mere 1 minute, 8 seconds later, Max Ewing gave the Bulldogs a three-goal advantage.
Austin-East 8, Tennessee High 1
KNOXVILLE — The defending state champion Roadrunners stopped the Vikings a win shy of their first state tournament appearance.
Austin-East scored four first-half goals in the Class 2A sectional and didn’t let up. Abram Moore scored for Tennessee High (11-8-1).
Greeneville also advanced out the Class 2A sectional, earning a 6-1 victory over Halls that sends the Greene Devils to the state tournament for a 12th consecutive time.