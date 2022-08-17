JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night.

Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.

