JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night.Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.Sophie Meade also had nine kills along with eight digs for Tennessee High (2-0). Ashton Blair chimed in with eight kills and 11 assists.Bree Adams was Tennessee High's top assists maker, finishing with 16. Sydnee Pendland amassed 19 digs.Sydney Shelton totaled 13 digs and Brylee Tullock 12 for the Lady Pioneers (1-1), who got five kills from Kamryn Martin.Science Hill 3, Elizabethton 0ELIZABETHTON — Autumn Holmes was a killing machine in Science Hill's three-set nonconference road win.Holmes struck for 18 kills, also recording seven digs and three block assists to spearhead the Lady Hilltoppers' 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 victory at the Lady Cyclones' Treadway Gym. Molly Williams collected 24 digs for Science Hill (1-1). Ella Neal handed out 20 assists and Meaghan Kanady coupled 11 assists with four kills.Marin Ross added 10 digs in the win, plus she and Neal each totaled three aces. Addi Stables added five kills, four blocks, three block assists and two aces for Science Hill.Jayci Bowers and Bailee VanHuss collected seven and six digs, respectively, to lead Elizabethton (1-1). Ainsley Wampler and Gracie Kirsch both had four kills.Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0BLUFF CITY — Two Hodges and a Hare fueled the Lady Patriots' nonconference win.Kyndl Hodge scored 37 assists and 10 digs, Hannah Hodge had 13 kills and seven digs and Jenna Hare tallied 11 kills and nine digs to power Sullivan East's 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 victory.Carly Bradford helped key the Lady Patriots to the win by recording 12 digs, six aces and five kills. Meghan Johnson tallied six kills to go with five digs and Kylie Hurley chipped in seven digs.