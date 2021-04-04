Daniel Boone’s softball team got slam happy against Macon County on Saturday.
Kyleigh Bacon hit a first-inning grand slam and teammate Emma Robinette matched the accomplishment in the second.
The Lady Trailblazers (11-2) racked up all of their runs in two innings and walked away with a 15-1 decision over Macon County (12-3) in the Cookeville tournament. The game was called after 2½ innings.
Maci Masters had two doubles and two RBIs. Riley Brinn drove in a pair of runs and Mckenna Dietz scored three times.
Daniel Boone 4, Central Magnet 1
Masters homered and Dietz and Brinn each added two hits for the Lady Trailblazers.
Susie Chatman earned the win in the circle. Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with two innings for the save.
King’s Academy 2, Daniel Boone 0
The Lady Trailblazers outhit the Lady Lions 7-3 but couldn’t turn it into a victory.
Maggie Hillman was the tough-luck loser. Bacon and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits.
BASEBALL
Grainger 9, Cherokee 4
The Chiefs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a one-run lead but could not convert it into a third straight win.
Jackson Davenport was impressive on the mound, striking out 11 in five innings. Only two of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
Parker Bailey and Peyton Bledsoe each had two hits for Cherokee.
David Crockett 11, Morristown West 0
Mason Britton and Caleb Bradburn combined for four hits and five RBIs to lead the Pioneers in the Clinton tournament.
Britton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Bradburn was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cody Wheeley cranked out a homer.
Garrison Richardson threw five scoreless innings on the mound. He allowed four hits.
David Crockett 9, Clinton 3
Isaac Cook went five strong innings to earn the win.
Britton smacked three hits and Reid drove in a pair of runs.
Warren County 6, Daniel Boone 3
A four-run fifth inning pushed the Pioneers to the win in the Murfreesboro tournament.
Boone’s Cole Bishop and Brogan Jones each had two hits. Preston Miller drove in two runs.
Bearden 8, Science Hill 4
The Hilltoppers led 4-1 in the fifth but Bearden cut loose for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.
Science Hill mustered just two hits, singles by Ashton Motte and Gavin Briggs.